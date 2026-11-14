Downtown Tiffin, Ohio, at dusk. Photo: Tiffin419Ohio, CC BY-SA 4.0

Tiffin Calvert swept Fort Loramie 25-14, 25-5, 25-14 on Friday night, Nov. 13, at Wright State University’s Nutter Center to win its second straight Division VII girls volleyball state championship, Press Pros Magazine reported. The Senecas finished 29-0, completing a second straight unbeaten season.

The win pushed Calvert’s winning streak to 58 matches across the two perfect seasons, Press Pros Magazine reported. Calvert’s coach told Press Pros Magazine the team saved its best performance of the season for its 29th and final match.

Bella Borgio led all players with 18 kills for Calvert, Press Pros Magazine reported. As a team, the Senecas attacked at a .308 percentage, compared with .029 for Fort Loramie, Press Pros Magazine reported — a gap that showed most starkly in the second set, which Calvert won 25-5.

The final was a rematch with a flipped script. Two years ago, Fort Loramie beat Calvert in straight sets in the Division VII final in head coach John Rodgers’ final match, Press Pros Magazine reported. Last year Calvert answered with its own title, and Friday’s sweep made it back-to-back championships at Fort Loramie’s expense.

Fort Loramie’s path to the final was the harder one: the Redskins needed five sets to beat Kalida in the regional semifinal and five more to beat Russia in the regional final, then swept Newark Catholic in the state semifinal after falling behind 9-1 in the first set, Press Pros Magazine reported. Calvert, by contrast, swept Westerville Northside Christian in its semifinal without dropping a set — the Senecas had not lost a set all season entering the final, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Fort Loramie finished as the Division VII state runner-up. Its seniors — including Tessa Boerger, Charleigh Albers and Corynn Hoelscher — closed careers that included the 2024 state championship they watched from the bench as junior varsity players and this year’s return trip to the final, Press Pros Magazine reported.

What happens next: Calvert brings a second straight state trophy back to Tiffin with its 58-match winning streak intact, and the Senecas’ senior class graduates having never lost a match in its final two seasons, Press Pros Magazine reported.

Photo: Tiffin419Ohio, CC BY-SA 4.0