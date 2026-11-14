The Jackson County Courthouse in Jackson, Ohio.

Jackson County voters backed the Republican nominees in Ohio’s top statewide races on Nov. 3 — even as Democrats won those same races statewide — according to the Associated Press’s county-level results for Jackson County. The county’s results remain unofficial until the Jackson County Board of Elections completes its official canvass and certifies them, which Ohio county boards must do by Nov. 24 under the Ohio Secretary of State’s canvass schedule.

In the governor’s race, Jackson County gave Republican Vivek Ramaswamy 6,287 votes to Democrat Amy Acton’s 3,049, according to the Associated Press results for the county, with 28 of 29 precincts reporting. Acton won the governorship statewide, becoming Ohio’s first woman elected governor and the first Democrat to win the office in 20 years, the Associated Press reported.

The county’s U.S. Senate vote followed the same pattern. Jackson County backed Republican Jon Husted with 6,353 votes to Democrat Sherrod Brown’s 2,846, with Libertarian William Redpath at 352 and independent Greg Levy at 206, according to the Associated Press. Brown won the unexpired-term Senate seat statewide.

For secretary of state, Jackson County voted for Republican Robert Sprague with 6,644 votes to Democrat Allison Russo’s 2,784, with Libertarian Tom Pruss at 262, according to the Associated Press county results. Russo won the office statewide and will become Ohio’s top elections official in January.

The county was not standing still politically, though. Signal Cincinnati reported that Jackson County posted a 25-point net swing toward Democrats compared with the 2024 presidential vote — the second-largest such swing in Ohio, behind only Trumbull County’s 24-point net swing as Signal Cincinnati calculated the valley figures — even as Republicans carried the county’s statewide races by roughly two-to-one margins.

The Jackson County Board of Elections, at 275 Portsmouth Street in Jackson, has posted its Nov. 3 cumulative and precinct-detail result files on its website for voters who want the full local picture, including county and township races and issues beyond the statewide contests summarized here.

What happens next: the board completes its official canvass — reviewing election records, resolving discrepancies and counting remaining eligible absentee and provisional ballots — and certifies Jackson County’s results by Nov. 24, after which the Secretary of State reviews the county certifications before the final statewide certification, according to the Secretary of State’s office.