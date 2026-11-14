The Huron County Courthouse in Norwalk, Ohio. Photo: Gphilli34, CC BY-SA 3.0

Huron County voters turned out at 55.94% in the Nov. 3 general election, according to the Huron County Board of Elections’ unofficial results reported by the New London Newsroom. The county’s results remain unofficial until the board completes its official canvass and certifies them, which Ohio county boards must do by Nov. 24 under the Ohio Secretary of State’s canvass schedule.

Both county commissioner races on the ballot went Republican by wide margins. Terry Boose won the full-term commissioner seat with 12,327 votes, 66.86%, to Cassaundra Fryman’s 6,109, and Bob Morgan won the unexpired commissioner term ending Jan. 2, 2029, with 12,153 votes, 66.79%, to Kevin J. Rasnick’s 6,044, according to the unofficial results from the Huron County Board of Elections reported by the New London Newsroom.

The county’s closest countywide vote was the Huron County Health District renewal levy, which passed by fewer than 400 votes: 9,383 for the levy, 50.99%, to 9,019 against, 49.01%, according to the board’s unofficial results reported by the New London Newsroom. Because the margin is that thin, the outstanding absentee and provisional ballots resolved during the official canvass will be watched closely, even though a flip would require nearly all of them to break one way.

Huron County’s statehouse races were not close. Republican Gayle Manning won the 13th District state Senate seat in the county with 11,572 votes, 67.19%, to Democrat Joe Miller’s 5,650, and Republican Kellie Deeter won the 54th District state House seat in the county with 11,961 votes, 68.78%, to Democrat Brenda Buchanan’s 5,429, according to the unofficial results reported by the New London Newsroom.

In the U.S. Senate race for the unexpired term, Huron County backed Republican Jon Husted with 11,372 votes to Democrat Sherrod Brown’s 6,826, with Libertarian William Redpath at 898 and independent Greg Levy at 554, according to Associated Press results for Huron County. Brown won the seat statewide. The county’s voters also weighed in locally against data centers: in the village of Monroeville, a data center advisory question drew 394 no votes to 55 yes votes, 87.75% no, according to a tally of the county canvass.

Local measures split. The Firelands Ambulance District renewal levy passed with 820 votes, 57.5%, to 606 in the returns reported by the New London Newsroom, while New London village voters rejected the village’s police and fire income tax renewal, 347 against, 51.03%, to 333 for, the New London Newsroom reported from the board’s results.

What happens next: the Huron County Board of Elections — whose website now posts the Nov. 3 official-results files alongside the unofficial returns — completes its official canvass and certifies the county’s results by Nov. 24, after which the Secretary of State certifies the statewide races. Boose, Morgan and the county’s other winners take office at the start of their new terms.

Photo: Gphilli34, CC BY-SA 3.0