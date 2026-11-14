Women's volleyball action at the net.

Versailles is a state volleyball champion again. The Tigers swept Coldwater 3-0 in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division V state final on Saturday, November 14, at the Nutter Center in Dayton, winning the fourth state championship in program history, according to Stateline Sports Network’s report of the final. The set scores were 27-25, 25-11 and 25-12, Stateline Sports Network reported, and the OHSAA’s own social account congratulated Versailles on the title the same afternoon.

The sweep was also a reversal. Stateline Sports Network reported that the final was an all-Midwest Athletic Conference rematch of the teams’ September 24 regular-season meeting, which Coldwater won 3-1. This time, Versailles left no doubt — after the one close set of the day, the Tigers won the last two sets by a combined 27 points and finished the match in just one hour and five minutes, according to Stateline Sports Network.

The first set was the only one Coldwater truly threatened in, Stateline Sports Network reported. Versailles edged it 27-25, needing extra points to close it, and from there the Tigers’ serve took the match over. Stateline Sports Network reported that Versailles hit .311 as a team, with 41 kills on 90 swings and 10 aces, while Coldwater hit .074 with 28 kills and 21 errors and managed one ace — a serve-and-pass gap that decided the afternoon.

Kiley May led the Tigers with 15 kills on .357 hitting, three aces and 18 points, according to Stateline Sports Network. Allie Wietholter added 10 kills on .529 hitting, Allison Bergman had seven kills and three block assists, Reagan Raterman had six kills and four aces, Rowan Schmitmeyer ran the offense with 33 assists and 10 digs, and Sophie Stammen anchored the back row with 15 digs, Stateline Sports Network reported.

May and Wietholter had been the one-two punch all weekend. Stateline Sports Network reported that May had 20 kills in Friday’s semifinal sweep of previously unbeaten South Range, and Wietholter had 11 in that match — so the final was not a one-day surge but the second straight dominant performance from the same two hitters on the tournament’s biggest stage.

Coldwater’s day never found its rhythm. Harlow Heyne led the Cavaliers with nine kills, and Campbell Etzler and Mara Riethman had six each, with Charlotte Hoying recording 19 assists and Audrey Diller five digs, according to Stateline Sports Network. The contrast with Friday was stark: Stateline Sports Network reported that Etzler had 18 kills and Heyne 15 in the Cavaliers’ five-set semifinal win over No. 2 Meadowbrook, but in the final the two combined for 15 as Versailles’ serve kept Coldwater out of system.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on is short, because a state final settles almost everything on the court: Versailles is the Division V champion, Coldwater is the state runner-up, and the official statistics reported by Stateline Sports Network are the ones in this story. What remains is the celebration schedule back in Versailles and the all-tournament recognition that follows the state weekend — details the school will set in the coming days.

The title adds to a growing Versailles collection. Stateline Sports Network reported that the championship is the program’s fourth, joining the titles from 2013, 2017 and 2018, and that it came in the Tigers’ ninth trip to the state semifinals and their first title since 2018. Head coach Liz McNeilan, in her fifth season at Versailles, is now 95-42 at the school, according to Stateline Sports Network. Versailles finished the season 23-6.

Coldwater’s season ends with plenty of its own standing intact. The Cavaliers finished 24-5 as state runners-up, two years after winning the 2024 championship, according to Stateline Sports Network, under head coach Nikki Etzler in her 11th season. Reaching the final by beating the No. 2 seed in five sets on Friday, then running into a Versailles team playing its best match of the year on Saturday, is a weekend most programs in Ohio would trade for.

It was a championship Saturday for Darke County-area volleyball in the same building where another area program celebrated earlier in the weekend — NewsForce247 covered Fenwick’s four-set win over Ottawa-Glandorf for the Division IV state title at the Nutter Center, and Versailles’ football season was part of the regional story as well, including St. Henry’s win over Versailles on the football field — a reminder of how deep the MAC’s athletic autumn runs across sports.

What happens next for both programs is the offseason that follows a state final: Versailles will raise a fourth banner and defend a title in 2027 with the core of a team that just swept its way through the state weekend, while Coldwater — a champion two years ago and a finalist this year — reloads in the conference both teams will meet in again next fall, starting with the regular-season meeting that will now carry a fresh layer of history.