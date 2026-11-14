College baseball at Bowling Green State University. Photo: Cutlass, CC0

Bowling Green State University’s baseball program announced seven signees on Saturday, November 14, a class drawn from five different states that will join the Falcons for the 2028 season, the university’s athletics department announced. Head coach Kyle Hallock’s early-signing class is headlined by two Ohio standouts and built, in the program’s telling, around players who have already led their high schools deep into state tournaments.

Five of the seven signees helped their high school programs reach a state semifinal or better before their senior seasons, according to the announcement from BGSU Athletics. “We are excited to welcome each of these student athletes and their families to the BGSU Baseball family,” Hallock said in the university’s announcement. “This is a group of young men that have led their hometowns to significant team success in baseball, but also in their other sports. On top of that, each one produces great work in the classroom.” Hallock also thanked assistants Coach Rembielak and Coach Barchus for assembling the class.

The Ohio names lead the list. Cooper Bingham, a 6-foot-1 infielder from Amherst’s Marion L. Steele High School, hit .470 with 39 hits and 37 runs batted in during his most recent season, earning All-Ohio First Team honors, according to BGSU Athletics. Drew Langenkamp, a 6-foot-1 catcher from St. Henry, hit .482 with six home runs and 32 runs batted in, and was named the Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year and an All-Ohio First Team selection, the university reported.

The class also reaches well beyond Ohio. Outfielder Ryan Newell of Nolensville, Tennessee, batted .340 with 33 runs batted in for a nationally ranked high school program; infielder Maverick Scholvin of Lewis Center’s Olentangy Orange adds a third Ohioan, with 67 career hits and All-District honors; and three pitchers round out the group — left-hander Aiden Balls of Sanford, Florida, who recorded 135 strikeouts over his first three varsity seasons, right-hander Keaton Van Kampen of Byron Center, Michigan, and left-hander Robby Seifert of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, who struck out 69 batters in 47.2 innings last spring, according to BGSU Athletics.

Hallock, in the university’s announcement, described the group in program terms: “Baseball games are won with smart, productive and hard-working players. This class exemplifies those qualities. We look forward to their arrival to Bowling Green and the impact they will collectively make on the field, in the classroom and in our community next fall.”

The seven signees will arrive in Bowling Green next fall and first take the field for the Falcons in the 2028 season, adding infield versatility, a decorated catcher and three arms to a program that plays its home games at Steller Field. For now, their next baseball is one more spring with the high school teams they have already carried a long way.