Route 8 at Interstates 76 and 77 in Akron. Photo: Markkos1992, CC BY-SA 4.0

Nightly closures at Akron’s Central Interchange start Monday, Nov. 16, as crews install an Interstate 77 pedestrian bridge, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced in a news release reported by the Akron Beacon Journal. The closures run in three phases through Saturday morning, Nov. 21, each with a signed detour, ODOT said.

In the first phase, I-77 north at the Central Interchange will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday evening, Nov. 16, and continuing through Wednesday morning, Nov. 18, the Beacon Journal reported from ODOT’s release. The detour is Interstate 76 east to Arlington Street/Kelly Avenue to I-76 west to state Route 8, ODOT said.

The second phase closes Route 8 south at the interchange nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Tuesday evening, Nov. 17, and continuing through Thursday morning, Nov. 19, the Beacon Journal reported. Drivers are detoured onto I-76 west to the I-76/Kenmore Leg to Interstate 277 east to I-77, according to ODOT.

The final phase closes two ramps nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Thursday evening, Nov. 19, and continuing through Saturday morning, Nov. 21, the Beacon Journal reported. The I-76 west to I-77 south ramp detours via I-76 west to the Kenmore Leg to I-277 east to I-77, and the I-76 east to I-77 south ramp detours via Route 8 north to Carroll Street to Route 8 south to I-77 south, ODOT said.

The Central Interchange, where I-76, I-77 and Route 8 meet just south of downtown, is one of the busiest junctions in Summit County, and the overnight timing is meant to keep the work clear of rush hours. Even so, overnight drivers — including hospital, warehouse and delivery traffic that runs while most of Akron sleeps — should expect the detours to add time and should follow the posted routes rather than neighborhood streets.

The work is for the installation of an Interstate 77 pedestrian bridge, ODOT’s release said, as reported by the Beacon Journal. The department did not announce any daytime closures for the interchange in this phase of the work.

What happens next: the I-77 north closures begin at 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, and the full three-phase sequence wraps up by 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, ODOT said. Drivers crossing Akron overnight this week should check their route before leaving and allow extra time on the detours.

Photo: Markkos1992, CC BY-SA 4.0