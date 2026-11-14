The Henry County Courthouse in Napoleon, Ohio.

Henry County voters turned out at 59.92 percent in the November 3 general election, according to the unofficial results reported by the Henry County Board of Elections and covered by the Northwest Signal, and the county’s results now move toward official certification, which Ohio requires by Tuesday, November 24.

The Henry County Board of Elections reported 18,944 registered voters in the county, with 11,351 ballots cast — two of them reported blank — for the 59.92 percent turnout figure, according to the Northwest Signal’s report of the board’s unofficial results.

In the U.S. Senate race, Henry County backed Jon Husted with 7,062 votes to Sherrod Brown’s 3,420, with Libertarian William Redpath at 437 and independent Greg Levy at 238, according to the Associated Press’s county-level tally of the unofficial results. Brown won the seat statewide in unofficial results.

On the county’s own ballot, voters supported a HOPE Services levy that appeared as an additional levy, according to unofficial results reported from the Henry County Board of Elections and covered by the Northwest Signal. HOPE Services provides services for people with developmental disabilities in Henry County.

A Deshler levy renewal was the only municipal item on the Henry County ballot, and voters in that precinct supported the renewal, according to the board’s unofficial results as reported by the Northwest Signal: 339 votes in favor, 66.21 percent, to 173 against, 33.79 percent. The measure applied only to precinct 7, the Village of Deshler.

Henry County voters also joined Defiance, Fulton and Williams county voters in supporting a renewal levy for the Four County ADAMhs Board, according to the unofficial results from the four county boards reported by the Northwest Signal.

The numbers remain unofficial until the official canvass is complete. Under Ohio Secretary of State Directive 2026-48, county boards must complete their official canvass and certify results no later than the twenty-first day after the election — Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Henry County’s certified totals will then be filed with the Secretary of State.