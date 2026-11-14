Visitors pose in front of decorated trees at a holiday tree festival.

Napoleon’s Symphony of Trees is in full swing at the Armory Arts & Events Center in downtown Napoleon, where the 26th annual edition of the holiday festival runs through Sunday, November 15, according to WBNOWQCT’s news coverage.

The Symphony of Trees is an annual fundraising event in Napoleon, and proceeds from its events benefit children’s treatment and programs at Henry County Hospital, the Center for Child and Family Advocacy, and the Northwest Ohio Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, according to the Center for Child and Family Advocacy’s event page.

More than 300 community partners and volunteers come together every year to plan and run the multi-day event, which is geared for audiences of all ages throughout the week, according to the Center for Child and Family Advocacy.

This year’s schedule opened Friday, November 13, with a Retro Reunion, and Saturday, November 14, brings the Tapestry of Tables luncheon and a Monte Carlo Night, according to the Symphony of Trees’ own event listings. Tickets for Monte Carlo Night were listed at $75, with event information at symphonyoftrees.com.

The festival closes Sunday, November 15, with the “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” Children’s Party, according to the Symphony of Trees’ listings — a family finish to a weekend built around decorated trees, silent and live auction items, and fundraising for kids across Northwest Ohio.

The Armory Arts & Events Center sits in downtown Napoleon, and the Symphony of Trees organization is a 501(c)(3), according to its own materials. Organizers invited the community to come see the trees, bid on auction items and take in one or more of the weekend’s events before the festival wraps Sunday.

What happens next: the Tapestry of Tables and Monte Carlo Night run Saturday, the Children’s Party closes the festival Sunday, and the proceeds are distributed to the three children’s causes the event supports.