Clouds Build Over Ohio Late Saturday Morning as Northeast Rain and Snow Hold On

Autumn rain at the West Orange Road-Thomas Bridge in Powell, Ohio. Photo: Nheyob, CC BY

Ohio’s Saturday split was still in place late this morning, but the sunny start in the middle of the state was giving way to clouds, according to the National Weather Service. Late-morning observations showed Columbus partly cloudy near 41 degrees, Cleveland cloudy and windy near 45 with northwest winds around 21 mph, and Toledo cloudy near 36. The weather service had no watches, warnings or advisories in effect for Ohio, and the rest of today stays dry for most of the state while the northeast remains wet and blustery.

The northeast is still the problem corner for the rest of today. Around Cleveland, rain is likely with a chance of precipitation near 70 percent, a high near 47, and northwest winds around 16 mph gusting as high as 28 mph, with new rainfall of less than a tenth of an inch. Around Youngstown, rain and snow continue with a chance of precipitation near 90 percent, a high near 45, and west winds of 7 to 12 mph gusting as high as 24 mph. Akron also has rain likely, near 44 with northwest gusts as high as 25 mph. Drivers along Lake Erie and Interstate 90 should expect wet roads and gusty crosswinds through the afternoon.

Elsewhere, the rest of today is dry, cool and increasingly cloudy. Toledo reaches near 45 under mostly sunny skies with northwest winds of 6 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. Columbus reaches near 45 as well, partly sunny with northwest winds of 7 to 12 mph, while Marion tops out near 43 with northwest winds around 12 mph. Clouds build through the afternoon in central and northwest Ohio, so the bright morning does not last, but rain chances stay near zero outside the northeast.

The south keeps the mildest readings in Ohio. Cincinnati reaches near 48 under mostly sunny skies with northwest winds of 3 to 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Athens reaches near 46, mostly sunny with northwest winds around 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia. It remains a workable afternoon for outdoor plans across the southern half of the state, with dry conditions expected through sunset.

Tonight turns mostly cloudy or cloudy almost everywhere, with lows near 33 in Toledo and Marion, 36 in Columbus, 35 in Cincinnati and 31 in Athens. The northeast stays wet: rain is likely around Cleveland on a low near 38 with gusts as high as 25 mph, and around Youngstown rain is likely before midnight, then rain and snow are likely, on a low near 34. Akron also keeps rain likely tonight, near 35. No widespread frost is expected under the cloud cover, though the southeast low near freezing bears watching in sheltered spots.

Sunday brings one more day of the same pattern before the state dries out. Rain and snow stay likely around Youngstown, near 48 with a chance of precipitation near 60 percent, and rain stays likely around Cleveland, also near 48. The rest of Ohio stays dry, near 47 in Toledo, 48 in Columbus, 51 in Cincinnati and 49 in Athens. The extended outlook then improves, according to the National Weather Service: Monday is sunny for most of Ohio, with highs near 49 in Toledo and Cleveland, 51 in Columbus, 53 in Athens and 55 in Cincinnati, and sunshine continues into Tuesday as highs climb further into the 50s.

Photo: Nheyob, CC BY