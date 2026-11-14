A breakfast plate with fried eggs, sausage, mushrooms and toast on a cafe table. Photo: Shixart1985, CC BY 2.0

Wild Eggs opened its first central Ohio restaurant at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, in The Commons at Hamilton Quarter on Columbus’s northeast side, and the company says the opening brings more than 50 jobs with it. The Louisville-based scratch-kitchen breakfast chain’s announcement was summarized by Columbus Local Job Page, and Columbus restaurant writer Nick Dekker’s Breakfast With Nick roundup also listed the Wild Eggs debut for Saturday, Nov. 14.

The restaurant, at 5912 Old Hamilton Road, is a 3,800-square-foot breakfast, brunch and lunch room where Gahanna, New Albany and Westerville meet, according to the company’s announcement. It serves scratch-made breakfast, brunch and lunch, cooked to order, and opens daily by 7 a.m., the announcement said.

Wild Eggs started in Louisville in 2007 and has grown into a 20-restaurant chain across Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, according to the company. The Hamilton Quarter location is the brand’s 20th restaurant and its third in Ohio, after two in Cincinnati, the announcement said.

The company says the restaurant is hiring front-of-house and back-of-house team members, and applications start on its careers page, according to the announcement. The jobs total more than 50, the company said, though it has not published a role-by-role breakdown.

The Commons at Hamilton Quarter sits on Columbus’s northeast edge, within reach of workers and diners from Gahanna, New Albany and Westerville, and near the restaurant clusters around Easton Town Center and Polaris.

A second central Ohio location has been reported, but no site or opening date has been made public, Columbus Local Job Page reported.

A cooked-to-order breakfast house of this size runs on servers, hosts and bussers out front and line and prep cooks plus a dish crew in the back, with shift leaders and managers keeping it moving, Columbus Local Job Page noted in its summary of the opening. The site also noted the schedule is the selling point for many applicants: a restaurant that opens by 7 a.m. and runs breakfast through lunch means early starts and afternoons free, a rare pattern in restaurant work.

What happens next: the Columbus Chamber joins Wild Eggs leadership and the opening crew for a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, the company announced.

Photo: Shixart1985, CC BY 2.0