The downtown Cincinnati skyline at dusk, seen from Mt. Adams. Photo: EEJCC, CC BY-SA 4.0

Anderson swept the top individual honors in Division II when the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association released its 2026 All-Southwest District football teams this week, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The teams are selected by a media panel from the district, which includes The Enquirer, and the honors are based on regular-season accomplishments only, the Enquirer reported.

Anderson senior quarterback Owen Scalf is the Division II Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 3,524 yards and 43 touchdowns entering this week, the Enquirer reported. Linebacker Antwoine Higgins is the Defensive Player of the Year — he leads the Raptors in tackles, with 5.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and three interceptions — and head coach Evan Dreyer was named Coach of the Year, the Enquirer reported. Anderson entered the regional semifinals at 10-1.

In Division I, Elder senior quarterback Kaden Estep and Lakota West senior running back Kenyon Norman are the Co-Offensive Players of the Year, the Enquirer reported. Estep threw for 2,783 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 864 yards and 11 scores for the Panthers; Norman rushed for 1,642 yards and 32 touchdowns for the Firebirds. Little Miami head coach Nate Mahon is a Co-Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to a 7-4 record and their first winning season since 2019, the Enquirer reported.

Division IV honors include Wyoming senior quarterback David Dupee as a Co-Offensive Player of the Year — 2,415 passing yards and 31 touchdowns for the 9-2 Cowboys — and North College Hill’s Tyler Williams as Coach of the Year, the Enquirer reported. North College Hill outscored its regular-season opponents 510-3 and did not allow a touchdown until the playoffs, and its Josiah Pouncy and Jeveon Cooper were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year, with Cooper recording 22 sacks, the Enquirer reported.

In Division VI, Deer Park swept its headline awards: head coach Tucker Berger is Coach of the Year after leading the Wildcats to a 10-1 record and their first Cincinnati Hills League title, and senior Tink Sellers is the Defensive Player of the Year, the Enquirer reported. Sellers, a defensive back who also plays quarterback, intercepted eight passes and returned three for touchdowns.

In Division VII, Cincinnati Country Day junior Thomas Huckleby is a Co-Offensive Player of the Year, the Enquirer reported. Huckleby rushed for 683 yards and 13 touchdowns, caught 61 passes for 677 yards and five touchdowns, and added a return touchdown for the 6-6 Nighthawks.

The full first-, second- and honorable-mention teams were published by The Cincinnati Enquirer with the OPSMA release. Several of the honorees were still playing Friday night in regional semifinals, including Scalf’s Anderson team, which routed Troy 50-7 to reach the Region 8 final.

What happens next: the district media panel also determined the district’s nominees for the official Ohio Mr. Football ballot, which is usually announced in late November, the Enquirer reported. All-Ohio teams, selected from the all-district honorees, follow later in the postseason.

Photo: EEJCC, CC BY-SA 4.0