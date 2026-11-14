Gallagher Stadium, home of the Toledo Central Catholic Fighting Irish, in Toledo, Ohio. Photo: Chris4rockets, CC BY-SA 4.0

Toledo Central Catholic overwhelmed Oregon Clay 61-27 on Friday night, Nov. 13, in an Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II, Region 6 semifinal at Central Catholic. The final score is listed in the Mansfield News Journal’s statewide regional-semifinal list, The Columbus Dispatch’s third-round scoreboard, High School On SI’s statewide finals and the Reflector’s Friday scores.

Central Catholic entered the night as the region’s No. 1 seed at 9-2, and Clay arrived as the No. 4 seed at 9-2, according to the OHSAA’s regional semifinal pairings released Nov. 8. The 61 points were the most scored by any team in Friday’s 56 regional semifinals statewide, per the Mansfield News Journal’s complete list of finals.

The sources used for this story published no individual scoring plays or player statistics for the semifinal itself beyond the final score, so none are reported here. Four statewide lists agree on the final: Central Catholic 61, Clay 27 — a 34-point margin on the top seed’s home field.

Clay’s season ends at 9-3. The Eagles were playing in a regional semifinal after a quarterfinal win, and Friday’s loss closed a nine-win season in Oregon, a short drive across Toledo from the Central Catholic campus.

Central Catholic improves to 10-2 with the win. The Fighting Irish program is a fixture in November football in northwest Ohio, and Friday’s outburst sends it to a regional final with the region’s other heavyweight still standing on the other side of the bracket.

In the other Region 6 semifinal, Avon beat Olmsted Falls 49-0 on Friday, according to the Mansfield News Journal’s statewide list. Avon entered that game as the region’s No. 3 seed, per the OHSAA pairings.

That sets up a No. 1 against No. 3 regional final between two 10-2 teams that combined to score 110 points in the semifinal round. It also pairs Central Catholic’s offense, which produced Friday’s highest statewide semifinal total, against an Avon defense that has just pitched a 49-0 shutout — the kind of contrast that decides regional championships in late November.

What happens next: Toledo Central Catholic meets Avon in the Division II, Region 6 final on Friday, Nov. 20, at a neutral site the OHSAA will announce on Sunday, Nov. 15. The winner advances to the state semifinals on Nov. 27.

Photo: Chris4rockets, CC BY-SA 4.0