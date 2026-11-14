The Edwards-Camper Memorial Library in Leipsic, Ohio.

Leipsic stayed perfect Friday night, Nov. 13, beating Sycamore Mohawk 26-14 in an Ohio High School Athletic Association Division VII, Region 26 semifinal at Leipsic. The final score is listed in the Mansfield News Journal’s statewide regional-semifinal list, The Columbus Dispatch’s third-round scoreboard, High School On SI’s statewide finals and the Reflector’s Friday scores.

Leipsic, the region’s No. 1 seed, entered the night 11-0, and Mohawk, the No. 5 seed, entered 11-1, according to the OHSAA’s regional-semifinal pairings. The matchup renewed a recent postseason acquaintance: the two programs also met on Nov. 7, 2025, at Leipsic, the Delaware Source’s roundup noted.

Both teams arrived off quarterfinal wins on Nov. 6. Leipsic routed Pandora-Gilboa 60-30, a result listed in the Mansfield News Journal’s regional-quarterfinal list, and Mohawk won on the road at North Baltimore, a result shown on the Warriors’ MaxPreps schedule page.

The sources used for this story published no individual scoring plays or player statistics for the semifinal itself, so none are reported here. The four statewide lists agree on the final: 26-14.

Mohawk finishes its season 11-2. The Warriors’ only two losses bookended an 11-win season that carried the Sycamore school to the third round of the Division VII postseason.

Leipsic improves to 12-0 and remains one of Division VII’s unbeaten teams with a week to play before the state semifinals. Leipsic has held serve at home in both of its playoff games since its first-round bye.

The Region 26 final is a meeting of unbeatens. Hopewell-Loudon, the region’s No. 2 seed, blanked McComb 33-0 in the other Region 26 semifinal on Friday, and both finalists will arrive at 12-0.

Leipsic is one of four 12-0 teams left in Division VII. Hopewell-Loudon is another, and the Region 27 final pairs the division’s other two unbeatens, Symmes Valley and Danville, which won their semifinals 56-22 over Shadyside and 46-0 over Toronto on Friday, according to the Mansfield News Journal’s statewide list. By Friday night, at most two Division VII teams will still be perfect.

What happens next: Leipsic meets Hopewell-Loudon in the Division VII, Region 26 final on Friday, Nov. 20, at a neutral site the OHSAA will announce on Sunday, Nov. 15. The winner advances to the state semifinals on Nov. 27.