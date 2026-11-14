Fall color under a partly sunny sky in the Cuyahoga Valley. Photo: Wikiphotoman777, CC BY

Ohio starts Saturday, November 14, with two very different forecasts, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the state turns mostly sunny and dry today with highs in the mid to upper 40s, while northeast Ohio stays cloudy, windy and wet, with rain likely along Lake Erie and an early mix of rain and snow around Youngstown. The weather service had no watches, warnings or advisories in effect for Ohio early Saturday, and no severe weather is expected today.

The northeast is the wet, blustery corner of the state. Around Cleveland, rain is likely today with a chance of precipitation near 70 percent, a high near 47, and northwest winds around 16 mph gusting as high as 28 mph, with new rainfall of less than a tenth of an inch. Around Youngstown, snow is expected before 7 a.m., then rain and snow, with a chance of precipitation near 90 percent, a high near 45, west winds of 6 to 12 mph gusting as high as 24 mph, and new snow of less than half an inch possible. Drivers there should expect wet roads, gusty crosswinds and early slick spots, especially on bridges and along Interstate 90.

The northwest and central Ohio get the brighter half of the split. Toledo turns mostly sunny with a high near 45 and northwest winds of 6 to 10 mph, after a mostly clear start near 30, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. Columbus is also mostly sunny, with a high near 45 and northwest winds of 6 to 12 mph, after a partly cloudy start near 31. It is a dry, crisp fall day for outdoor plans in both areas, with no rain expected.

The south is dry as well, and a touch milder. Cincinnati reaches near 48 under mostly sunny skies with northwest winds of 2 to 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Athens is mostly sunny with a high near 46 and northwest winds of 5 to 9 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia. Clouds increase this evening in the south, but rain chances stay near zero through the day.

Tonight turns mostly cloudy for much of Ohio, with lows near 33 in Toledo, 36 in Columbus, 35 in Cincinnati and 31 in Athens. The northeast stays wet, with rain likely around Cleveland on a low near 38 and northwest winds gusting as high as 25 mph, and rain around Youngstown before midnight, then rain and snow likely, on a low near 34. Under the clouds no widespread frost is expected, though sheltered spots in the southeast could still dip to freezing.

Sunday keeps the pattern for one more day. Rain and snow remain likely around Youngstown, near 48 with a chance of precipitation near 60 percent, and rain stays likely around Cleveland, also near 48. The rest of Ohio stays dry, near 47 in Toledo, 48 in Columbus, 51 in Cincinnati and 49 in Athens. The extended outlook then turns quieter and sunnier, according to the National Weather Service: Monday is sunny statewide, with highs near 49 in Toledo and Cleveland, 51 in Columbus, 53 in Athens and 55 in Cincinnati, and sunshine continues Tuesday as highs climb into the 50s. Morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s early in the week keep frost possible on clear, calm nights.

Photo: Wikiphotoman777, CC BY