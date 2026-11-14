Beverly Presbyterian Church in Beverly, Ohio, home of the Fort Frye Cadets.

BEVERLY, Ohio — Defense travels, and on Friday night, November 13, it stayed home and won. Fort Frye beat Columbus Academy 19-7 in an OHSAA Division V, Region 19 semifinal at Beverly, according to the Mansfield News Journal’s statewide scoreboard. The Columbus Dispatch’s scoreboard and High School On SI’s statewide scoreboard both confirmed the 19-7 final.

The Delaware Source’s playoff roundup recorded the game’s shape: a scoreless first quarter, a 7-0 Fort Frye lead at halftime, a scoreless third quarter, and a fourth quarter the Cadets won 12-7 to close it out. In a game with 26 total points, every possession in the second half carried the season with it — and Fort Frye’s defense, which had pitched a shutout a week earlier, allowed a single touchdown all night.

That quarterfinal form is the through-line of Fort Frye’s November. The Cadets routed Piketon 37-0 in the regional quarterfinal, according to The Columbus Dispatch’s second-round scoreboard, while Columbus Academy survived Worthington Christian 23-21 to reach Friday’s semifinal. One team arrived having allowed nothing; the other arrived having survived everything. Friday, the shutout defense won again.

Columbus Academy’s season ends at 8-4, the Vikings’ run stopped a game short of the regional final by the region’s most stubborn defense. Academy was the No. 3 seed; Fort Frye, the No. 2 seed, protected its home field the way it has all postseason — slowly, scorelessly, and then all at once in the fourth quarter.

No account naming individual scorers in Friday’s semifinal was published by the sources used for this story, so this report does not invent one. The verified record is a defensive one: seven points allowed in a regional semifinal, twelve of them answered in the final quarter, and a regional final berth.

The final pairs the region’s two most convincing winners: Fort Frye against top-seeded Ironton, which routed Wheelersburg 42-0 in Friday’s other Region 19 semifinal, according to the Mansfield News Journal’s statewide scoreboard. Ironton’s offense against Fort Frye’s defense is the region’s championship argument in one line.

What happens next: Fort Frye (11-1) faces Ironton (11-1) in the Division V, Region 19 final on Friday, November 20, at a site the OHSAA announces on Sunday, November 15. The winner advances to the state semifinals on November 27.