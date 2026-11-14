Don Leo's Market in Danville, Ohio. Photo: JBTHEMILKER, CC BY-SA

DANVILLE, Ohio — Perfection, protected by a wall. Second-seeded Danville shut out third-seeded Toronto 46-0 on Friday night, November 13, at Danville in an OHSAA Division VII, Region 27 semifinal, according to the Mansfield News Journal’s statewide scoreboard. The Columbus Dispatch’s scoreboard, the Reflector’s score list and High School On SI’s statewide scoreboard all confirmed the 46-0 final.

The game was decided in layers, and the Delaware Source’s playoff roundup recorded each one: Danville led 16-0 after the first quarter, 32-0 at halftime and 46-0 heading into the fourth quarter, and neither team scored in the fourth. A running-clock second half is the usual companion of a score like that, and it still understates the gap — Toronto arrived 10-1 and left without a point.

Danville’s season has been built for November. The Blue Devils won the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference at 7-0 and carried an 11-0 record into Friday, according to the Marion Star’s standings report, and their quarterfinal was a 34-0 shutout of Lucas. Two playoff games, two shutouts, 80 points scored and none allowed: the Region 27 bracket runs through the state’s most in-form defense.

Toronto’s season ends at 10-2, the Red Knights’ only losses coming in the regular season and against the region’s top remaining seed. The No. 3 seed had allowed itself to dream of a regional final; instead it ran into the one team in the region that has not trailed its way through a single postseason minute this month.

In Friday’s other Region 27 semifinal, Symmes Valley routed Shadyside 56-22, according to the Mansfield News Journal’s statewide scoreboard. That pairing — Symmes Valley’s offense against Danville’s defense — is the region’s championship argument in one line.

No account naming individual scorers in Friday’s semifinal was published by the sources used for this story, so this report does not invent one. The verified record is emphatic enough on its own: an unbeaten team, a shutout of a 10-win opponent, and a 46-point margin in a regional semifinal.

What happens next: Danville (12-0) faces Symmes Valley in the Division VII, Region 27 final on Friday, November 20, at a site the OHSAA announces on Sunday, November 15. The winner advances to the state semifinals on November 27.

Photo: JBTHEMILKER, CC BY-SA