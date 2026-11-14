The Perry County Courthouse in New Lexington, Ohio.

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — New Lexington traded the lead three times in the fourth quarter and made the last trade count. The second-seeded Panthers beat third-seeded West Holmes 36-30 on Friday night, November 13, at Jim Rockwell Stadium in an OHSAA Division IV, Region 15 semifinal, according to the Zanesville Times Recorder’s game report. The Mansfield News Journal’s statewide scoreboard, The Columbus Dispatch’s scoreboard and High School On SI’s statewide scoreboard all confirmed the 36-30 final.

The first half swung both ways. Brayden Parsons connected with Reid Hoxworth for a 67-yard touchdown to open the scoring for West Holmes, but New Lexington answered as Lane Ratliff found Tyson Spicer for a 16-yard touchdown and then raced 75 yards to the end zone himself to put the Panthers up 14-7, the Zanesville Times Recorder reported. A New Lexington fumble late in the second quarter set up Parsons’ 16-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Craft, tying the game at 14 at halftime, according to the Zanesville Times Recorder.

The third quarter belonged to the visitors. Ratliff connected with Tanner Toth for a 15-yard touchdown early in the third, but Parsons hit Coi Beachy on a 48-yard touchdown on the ensuing possession to bring West Holmes within 22-20, and Christopher Williams’ 19-yard scoring run with 2:33 left in the third gave the Knights a 27-22 lead entering the fourth, the Zanesville Times Recorder reported.

New Lexington grabbed the lead about 90 seconds into the fourth quarter when Ratliff scored from 2 yards out, putting the Panthers up 28-27 after the two-point run failed, the Zanesville Times Recorder reported. The Panther defense then held West Holmes to a 23-yard Garrett Obrst field goal after the Knights reached first-and-goal from the 9 — a stand that kept the deficit at 30-28 with 6:47 remaining instead of a touchdown, according to the Zanesville Times Recorder.

Ratliff needed little time to answer. A short kickoff aided the drive, and Ratliff found Spicer down the middle of the field for the go-ahead 41-yard touchdown; the two-point pass made it 36-30, the Zanesville Times Recorder reported. West Holmes crossed into New Lexington territory one last time, but the Panther defense made the stop, and Ratliff and the offense ran out the clock. The Knights had four drives end on downs in New Lexington territory, including a final drive that saw a wide-open pass dropped inside the Panther 20, according to the Zanesville Times Recorder.

“Resiliency and perseverance. This group has been in this game for three straight years and knew what to expect,” New Lexington coach Kevin Board told the Zanesville Times Recorder. “Our defense stood tall at the right times.” West Holmes coach Keaton Leppla told the Zanesville Times Recorder the Knights’ missed opportunities were their undoing, and credited his 17 seniors with rebuilding the program.

West Holmes’ season ends at 10-2. New Lexington (11-1) gets another rematch with top-seeded Indian Valley in the regional final — the Braves have won the last two regional-final meetings between the programs, the Zanesville Times Recorder reported. Indian Valley beat Claymont 35-21 in Friday’s other Region 15 semifinal.

What happens next: New Lexington (11-1) faces Indian Valley in the Division IV, Region 15 final on Friday, November 20, at a site the OHSAA announces on Sunday, November 15. The winner advances to the state semifinals on November 27.