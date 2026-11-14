North Fourth Street in downtown Steubenville, Ohio, at Washington Street.

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville built a two-touchdown lead in the first half and made it stand. The top-seeded Big Red held off No. 5 seed Dover 21-14 on Friday night, November 13, in an OHSAA Division III, Region 11 semifinal, according to the Delaware Source’s playoff roundup. The New Philadelphia Times Reporter’s Tuscarawas-area scoreboard, The Columbus Dispatch’s statewide scoreboard and High School On SI’s statewide scoreboard all confirmed the 21-14 final.

Neither team scored in the first quarter, and Steubenville fought to a 14-0 lead by halftime, the Delaware Source reported. The third quarter was scoreless as well, leaving Dover to chase the game in the fourth.

Dover did rally in the fourth quarter, the Delaware Source reported, but the Big Red had just enough offense left to thwart the comeback and close out a seven-point win. It was far tighter than the schools’ last meeting, a 63-34 Steubenville win on September 26, 2025, according to the Delaware Source.

Dover had come to Steubenville looking to avenge an early-season loss, the Times Reporter noted in its preview of the Tuscarawas-area semifinals, and for a half the Tornadoes kept the game within reach. The 14-0 halftime deficit, though, was the whole story: Dover never led, and its fourth-quarter rally came up one score short.

Steubenville improves to 10-2 with the win. Dover’s turnaround season under its program’s recent run — the Tornadoes were one of four Tuscarawas-area teams playing for a regional final berth on Friday, according to the Times Reporter — ends one round short of the championship game.

The win puts the Big Red exactly where their seeding said they belonged, but the other half of the bracket produced the night’s upset: Columbus East rallied from 19 points down in the fourth quarter to beat Licking Valley 36-33, and East, not the unbeaten Panthers, is Steubenville’s opponent next week.

What happens next: Steubenville (10-2) faces Columbus East (11-1) in the Division III, Region 11 final on Friday, November 20, at a site the OHSAA announces on Sunday, November 15. The winner advances to the state semifinals on November 27.