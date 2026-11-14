UD Arena in Dayton during a Flyers game. Photo: UDArena1969, CC0

DAYTON, Ohio — One of Ohio’s best college basketball rivalries comes home on Saturday night. Dayton hosts Cincinnati at UD Arena with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff — the Bearcats’ first visit to the arena since the 2004-05 season — with both teams trying to shake off an early-season loss, according to University of Dayton Athletics.

The last time Cincinnati played at UD Arena, on Dec. 4, 2004, the Bearcats produced a 65-55 victory over the Flyers, according to Yardbarker’s preview of Saturday’s game. The programs have met in each of the past three seasons, but every one of those games was played in Cincinnati — twice on neutral courts — with the Bearcats winning two of the three.

Dayton (1-2) is looking to snap a two-game skid after back-to-back home losses to Northern Illinois and Siena, including a 99-89 loss to Siena in which the visitors put up 99 points, according to UD Athletics reporting summarized by BVM Sports. Dayton coach Anthony Grant emphasized cohesion as his team prepares to face Cincinnati’s defense, Yardbarker reported.

The Flyers’ problem has not been a lack of individual production. Freshman Aiden Derkack has opened his college career with a double-double streak and is averaging 22.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, and Tristian Ford scored 21 points against Siena on perfect shooting — 8-for-8 from the floor and 5-for-5 from 3-point range — according to UD Athletics.

Cincinnati (2-1) also enters off a narrow defeat, its first loss under new coach Jerrod Calhoun: the Bearcats blew a seven-point late lead and fell 63-61 to visiting Minnesota on Monday on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, according to Yardbarker. Guard Tylen Riley, who averages 12.0 points and 3.7 assists per game, erupted for 25 points against Minnesota on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range.

The matchup to watch is inside. With Jayden Hastings sidelined by a left shoulder injury, Cincinnati will lean on Amani Lyles and its frontcourt rotation to contain Dayton’s 7-foot-1 center Amal L’Etang, who averages 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, Yardbarker reported.

The setting should match the occasion. Dayton will wear its Chapel Blue jerseys, and fans attending the game will receive a free Chapel Blue T-shirt, according to UD Athletics. UD Arena has already seen one big crowd this month — NewsForce247 reported the Flyers’ 88-56 exhibition win over Morehead State at the arena as Dayton tuned up for the season.

Saturday’s game is part of a full weekend of Ohio college basketball: NewsForce247 reported this week that Ohio State has signed two top-60 prospects for its 2027 class, and that the Ohio women host unbeaten Georgia on Saturday in Athens.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on: The records, the tipoff time and the broadcast details are set, and the 22-year gap since Cincinnati’s last UD Arena visit is confirmed by both schools’ schedules. What no one knows until Saturday night is whether Dayton’s young scorers can turn their early numbers into a win against a Big 12 opponent, and whether the Flyers’ defense can hold a team that was seven points up late on Minnesota.

What happens next: tipoff is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at UD Arena. The game airs on ESPN+ and WHIO TV, with radio coverage on WHIO Radio, according to UD Athletics.