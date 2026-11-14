A Dollar General store.

ATHENS, Ohio — A new Dollar General store at 3981 State Route 56 in Athens, near New Marshfield, is now open, and the company will celebrate with a grand opening event at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, according to a company announcement carried by The Athens Messenger.

The first 50 adult customers at Saturday’s grand opening will receive $10 complimentary gift cards, and the first 100 customers will receive Dollar General tote bags, the company said. The store gives residents along the State Route 56 corridor, southwest of Athens, a closer option for household essentials without the drive into the city.

“We look forward to serving the Athens community by providing customers with increased accessibility to affordable household essentials,” Zak Brining, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in the company’s announcement. Brining said in the announcement that each store also supports economic growth by creating jobs and tax revenue and by opening access to Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the store’s needs, the company said. Dollar General said in its announcement that employees receive competitive wages, training and development programs, and benefits options that include day-one telemedicine eligibility for eligible employees.

The opening also connects Athens County schools and nonprofits to the Dollar General Literacy Foundation: schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store may apply for foundation grants, the company said. Since its inception in 1993, the foundation has awarded nearly $297 million in grants, helping more than 26 million individuals, according to the company.

What happens next: the grand opening begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, with the gift cards and tote bags available while supplies last. Normal store hours are listed in the Dollar General app, the company said.