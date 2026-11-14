Collision Bend on the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Tim Evanson, CC BY-SA

Cleveland’s next big stage is officially underway. Live Nation and its partners have broken ground on a 6,200-seat amphitheater on the downtown Cleveland riverfront, a venue due to open by summer 2028 that its builders say will be the first large music venue built in the city in more than 20 years, Music Business Worldwide reported Friday, November 13.

The Cleveland Riverfront Amphitheater is being developed by real estate company Bedrock and Rock Entertainment Group, which oversees the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, and Live Nation will operate it, according to a statement published by Rock Entertainment Group and reported by Music Business Worldwide. The three companies held a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site, on the banks of the Cuyahoga River, on Tuesday, November 10.

The partners project the amphitheater will generate nearly $59 million in annual economic impact, and Rock Entertainment Group said the venue will host national headliners, global touring acts and local artists, Music Business Worldwide reported. Architecture firm DLR Group is the project’s lead designer, working alongside Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s in-house design and development group.

“Great cities need great venues,” Live Nation Ohio Market President Michael Belkin said at the groundbreaking, according to Cleveland Scene remarks reported by Music Business Worldwide. Bedrock CEO Jared Fleisher, also quoted from the event by Cleveland Scene via Music Business Worldwide, joked about picturing a beautiful afternoon at the finished venue, looking at the river and the skyline while listening to Metallica.

The amphitheater is one piece of a much larger riverfront bet. It forms part of The Riverfront, Bedrock’s plan to redevelop 35 acres of land along the Cuyahoga River, and the site sits next to the Cavaliers’ Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center, which the partners say will open in February 2027, Music Business Worldwide reported.

The venue’s roots go back to February, when Bedrock and Rock Entertainment Group first unveiled plans for it and named Live Nation as operator, Music Business Worldwide reported. “Cleveland has always been one of America’s great music cities, and this amphitheater is about raising the bar to match that legacy,” Belkin said at the time, in remarks reported by Music Business Worldwide. “This investment not only honors the city’s rock ‘n’ roll roots, it positions Cleveland to compete with other regional markets for the biggest tours in the country.”

Rock Entertainment Group CEO Nic Barlage made the downtown case in February, in remarks reported by Music Business Worldwide: “This outdoor amphitheater on the Cuyahoga River will be a dynamic community gathering place and a strategic investment in downtown Cleveland’s growing experience-driven economy.”

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on

What is confirmed is the project’s shape and timeline: 6,200 seats, a Bedrock and Rock Entertainment Group development operated by Live Nation, a groundbreaking held November 10, and a planned opening by summer 2028, with a projected annual economic impact of nearly $59 million, all as reported by Music Business Worldwide from the partners’ statements. What has not been announced yet is a construction schedule in detail, a first-season lineup, or ticket on-sale plans — those come closer to the 2028 opening.

The Cleveland project also lands inside a national venue-building push. In its third-quarter 2026 results published November 5, Live Nation said it was on track to open or acquire 10 large venues by the end of 2026, with capital expenditures on track to reach nearly $1.1 billion this year, Music Business Worldwide reported.

The project also arrives while Live Nation’s amphitheater business is under legal scrutiny. In April, a federal jury in Manhattan found that Live Nation had illegally monopolized the market for large amphitheaters through exclusionary conduct, alongside separate findings against Ticketmaster in concert ticketing, Music Business Worldwide reported. That verdict came about five weeks after Live Nation settled with the U.S. Department of Justice in a deal the company said included divesting its 13 exclusive booking agreements with amphitheaters nationwide, and Live Nation is challenging the jury’s verdict, asking the court to overturn it or order a new trial, according to Music Business Worldwide.

What happens next is construction along the river through 2027, alongside the neighboring Cavaliers performance center’s planned February 2027 opening. If the partners hold their timeline, Cleveland concertgoers get a new outdoor room of their own by summer 2028 — the city’s first large purpose-built music venue in a generation.

Photo: Tim Evanson, CC BY-SA