The Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State men’s basketball has signed two of the nation’s top 60 prospects for its 2027 class, head coach Jake Diebler announced Friday, November 13, landing left-handed point guard Jaxson Davis of Gurnee, Illinois, and Canadian forward Deng Ngor of Fort Erie, Ontario, according to the university’s official announcement on ohiostatebuckeyes.com.

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard, is ranked as the No. 40 prospect overall and the No. 10 point guard in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.com figures cited in Ohio State’s announcement. He played his first three high school seasons at Warren Township in his hometown of Gurnee before transferring to Monarch Academy for his senior season.

His Illinois resume is rare air. Davis is a two-time Illinois Mr. Basketball, joining Jabari Parker and former Buckeye E.J. Liddell as the only two-time honorees, and he was the first sophomore ever to win the award, Ohio State’s announcement said. He scored 2,163 career points in three seasons at Warren Township.

As a junior, Davis averaged 23.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game while leading Warren to a 30-4 record, according to the announcement. On the Nike EYBL circuit with MeanStreets, he averaged nearly 16 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 14 games in 2026.

“I’m excited for Jaxson to join our Buckeye family,” Diebler said in Ohio State’s announcement. “Jaxson is a tough, competitive guard who can impact the game in many ways. His basketball IQ is extremely high and he is the type of guard that makes the other players on the court better.”

Ngor, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound forward from Fort Erie International Academy, is ranked the No. 55 prospect overall, the No. 10 power forward and the No. 1 player in Ontario in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports.com figures in the announcement. Ohio State described him as one of the quickest risers in the class, a high-motor, two-way forward with elite physical tools.

Ngor broke out over the summer, helping Team Canada win the gold medal at the 2026 FIBA U18 AmeriCup by beating Team USA in the championship game, according to the announcement. He averaged 10 points and four rebounds in the tournament and scored 15 points with three steals, hitting both of his three-point attempts, in Canada’s 67-65 title-game win. “We’re thrilled to welcome Deng and his family to Ohio State,” Diebler said in the announcement. “Deng is a talented young player with great length and athleticism.” Davis and Ngor will arrive in Columbus for the 2027 class, giving Diebler’s program a decorated lead guard and a fast-rising international forward as the Buckeyes build their future backcourt and frontcourt.