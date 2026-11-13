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Brian Poindexter, the Democrat who defeated Republican U.S. Rep. Max Miller in Ohio’s 7th Congressional District on November 3, is facing sexual harassment allegations and an investigation by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee before he has even taken office, the Akron Beacon Journal reported Friday, November 13.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Poindexter made what he believed to be a harmless comment to a campaign volunteer, a campaign spokesperson said in an emailed statement November 13, but the comment was taken by the aide as harassment, as CNN and others have reported. Neither Poindexter nor his team immediately divulged the comment itself on November 13, the Beacon Journal reported.

“He heard later that it made her feel uncomfortable and he felt awful,” Poindexter’s spokesperson said in the statement reported by the Akron Beacon Journal. “When Brian learned about this, we immediately began to work to get to the bottom of it with an outside HR firm. Neither Brian nor the campaign ever wants anyone to feel uncomfortable.”

The DCCC is running its own inquiry in parallel. Julie Merz, the committee’s executive director, said the committee is taking the allegations seriously and has hired an outside firm to investigate the accusations, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. “Upon completion of that investigation, which we have asked to be swift, thorough and transparent, the DCCC will have further comment,” Merz said, in remarks reported by the Beacon Journal.

The result Poindexter is now defending was one of the biggest upsets in Ohio this cycle. He toppled Miller, a former adviser to President Donald Trump who had been expected to keep his seat, after allegations surfaced that Miller abused his ex-wife, the daughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. Ohio’s 7th District includes Medina and Ashland counties and parts of Cuyahoga and Wayne counties, a largely Republican map that made the flip a national story on election night.

The timeline is now part of the controversy. CNN reported that the DCCC learned of the allegations against Poindexter prior to the election, according to the Akron Beacon Journal, and two political action committees — the Blue Dog PAC and the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC — told CNN they withdrew their endorsement of Poindexter until the DCCC investigation wraps.

Republicans moved quickly to widen the fight beyond the comment itself. In a prepared statement reported by the Akron Beacon Journal, Republican National Committee National Press Secretary Natalie Baldassarre said Ohioans and the American public are owed an explanation. “If there’s any evidence of a coordinated coverup to protect Brian Poindexter prior to the election, officials must be held accountable,” Baldassarre said, according to the Beacon Journal. A spokesperson for the Ohio Democratic Party declined to comment, the Beacon Journal reported.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on

What is confirmed, through the Akron Beacon Journal’s reporting, is narrow: a campaign volunteer took a comment by Poindexter as harassment; his campaign says he believed the comment was harmless, felt awful when he learned it had made her uncomfortable, and began working with an outside HR firm; and the DCCC has hired its own outside firm to investigate. What is not yet public is the comment itself, when exactly party officials learned of the allegation, and what either investigation has found — none of that had been released as of November 13.

For voters across Medina, Ashland, Cuyahoga and Wayne counties, the stakes are practical as well as political: the district is set to send a first-term representative to Washington whose party is already investigating him, and whose support from two allied PACs is paused pending the outcome. Readers following how Ohio’s election results are settling can also see Hardin County’s turnout figures as its results await certification and today’s Hamilton County sheriff’s intervention on a state gun bill, both part of the same post-election landscape Poindexter now enters.

What happens next runs through the two outside investigations. The DCCC says it has asked for a swift, thorough and transparent review and will comment further when it is complete; the Poindexter campaign says its own HR-firm review is already underway. Until one of them reports, Poindexter is positioned to enter Congress under a cloud of scrutiny when the new House convenes in January, and NewsForce247 will update this story as the investigations produce findings.