The Convocation Center at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

The Ohio women’s basketball team gets its first real measuring-stick game of the young season on Saturday, November 14, when the Bobcats host unbeaten Georgia at the Convocation Center in Athens. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m., the game will stream on ESPN+, and Ohio is promoting it as a Green Out, with glowsticks and gift card giveaways for fans, according to Ohio Athletics’ official preview released Friday.

Ohio comes in 2-0 overall and 0-0 in the Mid-American Conference, per the preview. The Bobcats are averaging 62.5 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0, and their early identity is defensive pressure: Ohio averages 12.5 steals per game and has forced opponents into 26.5 turnovers a game, turning those into 24.0 points off turnovers per outing, according to Ohio Athletics.

Georgia arrives with the stronger early résumé. The Bulldogs are 4-0 overall and 0-0 in the SEC, averaging 74.8 points per game on 44.8 percent shooting, including 36.5 percent from three-point range, according to the preview. Georgia’s defense travels, too: the Bulldogs average 15.2 steals per game, force 26.2 turnovers, and score 34.5 points off those turnovers — which sets up a Saturday matinee where both teams want to speed the other one up, and the team that takes care of the ball likely controls the game.

Ohio’s last time out was Monday, November 9, a 68-44 Education Day win over Otterbein at the Convo. Four Bobcats scored in double figures, led by junior Danni Scully’s team-high 13 points, according to Ohio Athletics. Freshman Sienna Allen of Portsmouth scored 12 in her collegiate debut, and sophomore ReRe Jennings recorded her first career double-double with 10 points and a team-high 10 rebounds, plus a team-high four assists. Ohio trailed 11-9 after one quarter, then outscored the Cardinals 44-26 across the middle two quarters to take control.

The history between the programs is short. The Bobcats’ last game against the Bulldogs came during the 2024-25 season — the first meeting between the two teams — and Ohio fell on the road at Georgia, 83-50, according to the preview. Georgia leads the all-time series 1-0. Saturday is the return game, this time on Ohio’s floor, with a Bobcat team that has 11 returning players and a veteran core led by senior Bailey Tabeling, a 2026-27 Preseason All-MAC First Team selection.

Redshirt junior Monica Williams has paced Ohio early, leading the team at 14.5 points per game through two games, per Ohio Athletics’ statistical leaders. Tabeling, senior Asiah Baxter, and Williams all joined the program as freshmen before the 2023-24 season, and that experience is the backbone of a team picked to build on last year’s 18-14 finish, a MAC Tournament semifinal run, and the program’s first WNIT bid since 2021-22.

What happens next is simple: the ball goes up at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Convocation Center, and by mid-afternoon Ohio will know exactly where it stands against SEC competition. A win would be a signature non-conference result for the Bobcats before MAC play; either way, the Green Out crowd gets the best home test of November. Fans who cannot make it to Athens can watch on ESPN+.