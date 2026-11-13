Downtown Youngstown, Ohio, looking north. Photo: Daysleeper47, CC BY 2.5

A Youngstown name that has been on grocery shelves and delivery trucks across the region for 120 years is being sold off piece by piece. Maynards, in partnership with Loeb and Orbitbid, announced Friday, November 13 that the assets of Schwebel Baking Company will go to a three-day global online auction, sold by order of receivership in Case No. 4:26-cv-01628 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, according to the companies’ release issued through PR Newswire.

The sale covers the complete contents of Schwebel’s 125,000-square-foot bread and bun production facility in Youngstown and its 50,000-square-foot bun production facility in Hebron, along with the company’s fleet of delivery trucks, trailers, and vehicles, the release says. The facilities are available in their entirety before the auction, and pre-auction offers are being invited on major equipment — meaning a buyer could still step in for a whole plant before the timed online bidding ever opens.

The bidding itself is scheduled across three days. Day one, Tuesday, November 17, covers the Youngstown facility. Day two, Wednesday, November 18, moves to the Hebron plant. Day three, Thursday, November 19, is the fleet — trucks, trailers, and vehicles at multiple Ohio locations, according to the release. Registration details are posted at maynards.com, and the sale is being marketed to commercial bakeries, food manufacturers, dealers, and fleet buyers.

The equipment lists read like the anatomy of a full-scale bakery. The featured assets include two 2022 AMF Accupan Roliflex bun makeup lines, two 2024 AMF bread slicing and packaging lines, three BSI bread slicing and packaging lines, three UBE bun packaging lines, and a complete AMF K600 bun makeup line, the release says. Industrial mixers and dividers, proofers, tunnel and rack ovens, spiral coolers, ingredient handling and bulk storage systems, refrigeration, compressors, and boilers round out the production side.

The fleet numbers show how wide Schwebel’s distribution reach ran. The release lists six 2020 International MV607 box trucks, 53 International 4300 and DuraStar box trucks from 2004 to 2018, 56 Freightliner M2 106 box trucks, 49 Isuzu NPR-HD box trucks, 45 Workhorse W42 step vans — the classic bread trucks — 20 Freightliner MT45 step vans, 34 International 8600 day cab tractors, and 98 dry van trailers from makers including Wabash, Great Dane, Utility, and Vanguard, plus minivans, cargo vans, SUVs, and two yard spotter trucks.

Schwebel’s was founded in Youngstown in 1906 and built a regional reputation for quality baked goods over more than a century of operation, the release notes. For generations of Mahoning Valley families, the company was not an abstraction: it was a hometown employer, a fleet of trucks on Valley roads at dawn, and a brand that carried the city’s name into stores well beyond it. A receivership sale of this kind does not erase that history, but it does mark the end of the company as an operating Youngstown bakery in its historic form.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on

What is confirmed, from the auctioneers’ own release: the sale is a receivership sale under a federal court case in the Northern District of Ohio; it covers both plants’ contents and the fleet; whole-facility offers are being taken before the auction; and the timed online sale runs November 17 through 19. What the release does not say is just as important: it does not state how many workers are affected, whether any buyer has expressed interest in operating either plant as a bakery, or what happens to the Schwebel’s brand name itself after the assets are sold. Those answers will come from the receivership process, not from the auction notice.

The distinction matters for the Valley. An equipment auction disperses a plant’s value to buyers anywhere in the world; a whole-facility sale, by contrast, leaves open the possibility that ovens in Youngstown bake again under new ownership. The pre-auction window the release describes — facilities available in their entirety — is the one path by which the Youngstown plant could survive as a plant rather than as a catalog of lots.

Related coverage from Youngstown this week: a former nurse and guard sentenced in a Youngstown prison smuggling case.

What happens next is a short clock. Interested buyers have the weekend and Monday to pursue pre-auction offers on the facilities or major equipment before day one of the timed sale opens Tuesday, November 17, with the Youngstown contents. The fleet follows on Thursday, November 19. Maynards can be reached at 248-569-9781 for sale details, according to the release. NewsForce247 will follow the auction results and any word of a whole-plant buyer.

Photo: Daysleeper47, CC BY 2.5