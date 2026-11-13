The terminal at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, one of the Ohio airports where departures were halted by the FAA's nationwide ground stop on Friday. Photo: Analogue Kid, CC BY-SA 4.0

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered every airport in the United States ground stopped on Friday afternoon, halting departing flights nationwide — including at every commercial airport in Ohio — in a rare order the agency said was issued “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” according to the FAA advisory quoted by NBC, Fox Weather and Flying Magazine.

The advisory, issued by the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center, took effect at about 3:54 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, November 13, according to reporting by News9 and the New England Signal. “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the advisory states, adding that inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.

For Ohio travelers, the order applies by its terms to departures at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Dayton International Airport, Toledo Express Airport, Akron-Canton Airport and the state’s other commercial airports. Flights already in the air were being allowed to continue to their destinations, according to ZeroHedge’s account of the advisory and air traffic controller reports.

Flying Magazine reported that the stop is only the second nationwide ground stop since the September 11, 2001 attacks, following the January 2023 failure of the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions system. The magazine said air traffic controllers across the country confirmed the order and were discussing an outage, while AirLive reported a widespread equipment outage affecting air traffic control facilities. On the cause, an FAA spokesperson told CNN there is a communications problem impacting the Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which handle flights traveling across the country, and USA Today reported that the FAA cited frequency issues across the National Airspace System.

Earlier on Friday, the FAA had issued ground stops at Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports because of an equipment outage, according to NBC Chicago. News9 reported the nationwide advisory listed a window running until 10 p.m. Central time Friday, while Flying Magazine reported one controller indicated a potential end time of 5 p.m. Eastern; the FAA advisory itself said the stop remains in effect until further notice, and NewsForce247 is reporting the advisory’s own wording where the reports differ.

Travelers with flights scheduled out of Ohio airports on Friday evening should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport, as cancellations and delays are expected to cascade after departures resume. NewsForce247 will update this story as the FAA releases more information about the cause of the stop and a timeline for restoring flights.

Photo: Analogue Kid, CC BY-SA 4.0