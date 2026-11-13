Downtown Columbus, Ohio, seen from the Main Street Bridge.

Columbus police arrested a quadriplegic teenager in his powered wheelchair on Nov. 5 and took him to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center — the same facility where he was paralyzed in 2023 — on an outstanding warrant from Florida that has since been recalled, The Columbus Dispatch reported on Nov. 13.

Damarion Allen, who is medically fragile and uses a powered wheelchair, was removed from his Columbus home after officers arrived looking for a suspect in a home invasion case, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Columbus police said in a statement reported by The Dispatch that officers discovered the out-of-county warrant while they were at the house: “Once that warrant was verified, he was taken into custody,” police told The Dispatch.

Police initially called for a transport van, but Allen was ultimately taken to the detention center by fire department medics, city dispatch records cited by The Dispatch show. That same day, a magistrate ordered that Allen not be held in the detention center because of his medical conditions, The Dispatch reported.

“The warrant relates to an allegation from when he was only 12 years old,” Kaela King, the attorney representing Allen and his family in a personal-injury lawsuit against Franklin County employees, told The Columbus Dispatch. “Damarion’s condition was easy to find out, and officers should have known about it before they arrived. They didn’t, and they mishandled the arrest from start to finish. They put Damarion’s life at risk and put his family through hours of fear and stress. The warrant has since been recalled.”

King added, in comments reported by The Dispatch: “Either officers aren’t trained to handle these situations, or they don’t care to. The city should be alarmed either way.” Columbus police denied The Dispatch’s public-records request for body-worn camera footage of the arrest, saying it represents an investigatory record, The Dispatch reported.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on

What is confirmed, from The Columbus Dispatch’s reporting: Allen was arrested at his home on Nov. 5 on a Florida warrant, transported by medics to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, and ordered released from detention the same day by a magistrate because of his medical condition; his attorney says the warrant has since been recalled. What remains unanswered: why the warrant was still active, what Columbus police knew about Allen’s condition before arriving, and whether the department will review how the arrest was handled. The body-camera footage has not been released.

The arrest lands on top of a legal fight that has been running for more than two years. In May 2023, the then-15-year-old Allen fought with another teenager at the Franklin County juvenile center despite orders that he be kept in medical isolation and specifically separated from the other boy, The Dispatch reported. Allen crashed to the floor, landing on his head, and guards who rushed in dragged him down a set of steps and dropped him face first, according to The Dispatch’s account of security footage; he was left paralyzed.

Four months after the injury, Allen and his family sued two detention-center employees, Talia Sumney and Latashia Lewis. The 10th District Court of Appeals ruled on Jan. 14 that the employees should not be given immunity for their on-the-job actions that day, and in October the Ohio Supreme Court declined to take up the case, The Dispatch reported. The lawsuit is now pending before Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Chris Brown.

Franklin County terminated Lewis’s employment three months after the fight, during her probationary period; Sumney was not disciplined, according to The Dispatch. Allen’s story was also part of “Chaos in Ohio’s Youth Lockups,” a November 2023 investigation by The Columbus Dispatch, The Cincinnati Enquirer, the Akron Beacon Journal and the Canton Repository that found juvenile detention centers and youth prisons fail to protect and rehabilitate troubled teens.

For Columbus families, the case raises a practical question that goes beyond one arrest: how officers verify an old warrant — and what they are expected to learn about a medically fragile person’s condition — before taking that person into custody. The Dispatch reported that violence frequently erupts in youth prisons and detention centers and that staffing shortages, including too few teachers and mental-health counselors, leave teens without rehabilitative services.

Related coverage: a Hilliard middle-school case is also testing how institutions handle allegations involving a student — read Hilliard Middle School Teacher Resigns Amid Student Communication Probe. In Columbus city government, the firefighters union’s mayoral endorsement fight is unfolding in Columbus Firefighters Union Backs Hardin for Mayor, Rebuking Ginther.

What happens next: Allen’s civil lawsuit continues in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, and his family’s attorney has called on the city to examine the Nov. 5 arrest. Whether Columbus police change how warrant arrests of medically fragile people are handled — and whether the denied body-camera footage is ever released — are the next concrete developments to watch.