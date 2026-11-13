The Toledo, Ohio skyline across the Maumee River. Photo: MrJacon000, CC BY-SA 4.0

Crash Champions has opened its first collision repair center in the greater Toledo market, an 18,701-square-foot facility at 1255 E. Mall Drive in Holland, Fender Bender reported on Nov. 13.

The Holland shop is the company’s 27th location in Ohio, according to Fender Bender. Of its total footprint, 15,927 square feet is production space, the trade publication reported.

The opening gives Lucas County drivers a new option from one of the country’s largest collision repair networks. Fender Bender reported that Crash Champions is the first multi-shop operator to make Mitchell Intelligent Estimating available across its U.S. network of more than 650 collision centers in 38 states and Washington, D.C. — estimating technology the company says reduces the manual work of preparing a preliminary estimate and frees experienced appraisers for more complex repairs.

The Holland opening was part of a wider round of expansion detailed by Fender Bender. The company also opened its ninth repair center in Michigan, a 28,000-square-foot facility in Clarkston offering collision repair and calibration services, and a new Florida location in Spring Hill of more than 32,000 square feet that carries I-CAR Gold Class recognition and opened for business on Sept. 21, Fender Bender reported.

For the Toledo area, the new center lands in a busy corridor for auto services along the Airport Highway and Mall Drive retail area in Holland, just west of Toledo. Drivers whose vehicles are damaged in a crash typically choose among independent shops, dealership body shops and national networks; a 27th Ohio location extends the national-network option deeper into northwest Ohio.

Fender Bender’s November roundup covered openings and acquisitions across the collision industry, including community events, grand openings and network expansions by several national operators — a sign that consolidation in auto body repair continues even as individual local shops remain the industry’s backbone.

What happens next: the Holland center is open for business at 1255 E. Mall Drive. Whether Crash Champions adds further locations in the Toledo market — a common pattern once a network plants its first flag in a metro area — is the development to watch for northwest Ohio’s repair industry.

Photo: MrJacon000, CC BY-SA 4.0