Peden Stadium at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

Ohio University fans heading to Peden Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 17 can help stock two Southeast Ohio food pantries before kickoff, as Ohio Athletics, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and the Joe Burrow Foundation team up for the annual Bobcats vs. Hunger Food Drive, Ohio Athletics announced on Friday.

The drive benefits Cats’ Cupboard, the on-campus food pantry serving Ohio University students, and the SE Ohio Food Pantry, which serves families across the region. Fans attending the Nov. 17 football game against Ball State are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to the stadium.

Ohio student-athletes will host a pregame donation station at Gate 2, where fans can drop off food items or make monetary contributions. Every dollar donated is equivalent to one can of food, according to Ohio Athletics, so a small cash gift at the gate goes directly toward filling pantry shelves.

Fans who donate on game day and are in attendance will also be entered into a raffle for exclusive Joe Burrow autographed memorabilia. The winner will be announced during the third quarter of the Ball State game.

The partnership behind the drive spans the campus and the community: Ohio Athletics and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee organize the collection, the Joe Burrow Foundation lends its name and the autographed memorabilia for the raffle, and the two pantries distribute what fans bring in. Cats’ Cupboard serves Ohio University students facing food insecurity, while the SE Ohio Food Pantry serves households across the surrounding region.

The food drive does not end at the final whistle. It continues through Friday, Nov. 20, and fans who cannot attend the game can drop off donations at the Convocation Center, the Sook Center or Peden Stadium throughout the week.

All collected donations will benefit Cats’ Cupboard and the SE Ohio Food Pantry. The drive returns as the holiday season approaches, when food pantries across Southeast Ohio traditionally see demand climb.

Ohio Athletics announced the drive on Nov. 13 through ohiobobcats.com. Fans planning to donate at the game should bring nonperishable items to the Gate 2 station before kickoff on Nov. 17 — and anyone who misses game day has until Nov. 20 to drop items at the three campus locations.