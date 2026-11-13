A Mooney M20C, the same model of plane that crashed Wednesday at US 20 and Fostoria Road in Sandusky County. (File photo) Photo: ZLEA, CC BY-SA 4.0

A Texas pilot was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when his single-engine plane crashed at the intersection of US 20 and Fostoria Road in Woodville Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Clifton E. Green, 64, of Fort Worth, Texas, was flying a 1965 Mooney M20C northbound toward Michigan at about 2:35 p.m. on November 12 when the plane began having mechanical issues and went down at the intersection, the patrol’s Fremont Post said in a media release.

Green suffered serious injuries and was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, troopers said. He was wearing his seatbelt harness when the plane crashed. The patrol did not release any further update on his condition.

Jet fuel spilled from the plane into a field at the scene, and the Environmental Protection Agency was contacted about the spill, according to the release.

The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County EMS and firefighters from Woodville, Gibsonburg and Lake Township assisted at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are also assisting with the investigation. The patrol said the crash remains under investigation, and investigators have not yet said what mechanical problem the plane developed or whether the aircraft came to rest on the roadway or in the field alongside it.

NewsForce247 will update this story as investigators release more information. This report is based on Ohio State Highway Patrol media release 26-0008-0272.

Photo: ZLEA, CC BY-SA 4.0