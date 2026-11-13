A Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train in Cuyahoga Valley. Photo: Tim Evanson, CC BY-SA 2.0

The holiday season officially rolls into Cuyahoga Valley tonight, Friday, Nov. 13, as the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad opens its North Pole Adventure with departures at 5 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. from Rockside Station in Independence, according to the railroad’s official calendar at cvsr.org.

The 90-minute excursion carries passengers from Rockside Station, at 7900 Old Rockside Road, through Cuyahoga Valley National Park to a lighted North Pole, where Santa Claus boards the train. On board, riders encounter festive elves, write letters to Santa, enjoy milk and a cookie, and sing along to holiday music in heated, decorated coaches — pajamas are welcome, Ohio Magazine reported in its guide to Ohio holiday trains.

Tickets for opening night are priced from $60 to $110 per person depending on seating class, according to the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s calendar, and advance tickets are required. The railroad notes that popular dates sell out, and Northeast Ohio Parent’s event listing likewise urges families to book ahead at cvsr.org.

The North Pole Adventure runs from Nov. 13 through Dec. 22, with two departures on most evenings at 5 p.m. and 7:55 p.m., according to Northeast Ohio Parent. There are no trains on Nov. 25–26, over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The North Pole Adventure replaced the railroad’s former Polar Express ride in 2021 and has become one of Northeast Ohio’s signature holiday traditions, drawing families from across Cuyahoga, Summit and Medina counties into the national park after dark. The 26-mile round trip is the railroad’s biggest program of the year.

Families heading out tonight should arrive early — the railroad asks passengers to arrive at least 45 minutes before departure — and dress for a chilly evening in the valley, where temperatures are holding in the 40s. Parking at Rockside Station is free.

The opening also marks the railroad’s turn from autumn to the holidays: its Fall Scenic excursions wrapped up on Oct. 31, and the schedule now shifts entirely to holiday runs, according to a Cuyahoga Valley weekend guide. Before the holiday season began, the railroad ran a free Veterans Day excursion out of Akron Northside Station on Nov. 11 for veterans, active-duty military members and first responders plus guests.

What happens next: trains run nightly through Dec. 22, and the season’s most popular weekend dates typically sell out first. Tickets and the full calendar are available at cvsr.org.

Photo: Tim Evanson, CC BY-SA