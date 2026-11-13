Hilliard City Hall in Hilliard, Ohio. Photo: Sixflashphoto, CC BY-SA 4.0

A teacher at Hilliard Memorial Middle School has resigned from Hilliard City Schools after the district opened an independent investigation into allegations of inappropriate communication with a student, according to a letter the district sent to families on Thursday, Nov. 12, as reported by The Columbus Dispatch.

Based on the information provided to the district, Hilliard Schools immediately placed the teacher on leave and requested the teacher’s resignation, which he submitted, the letter said, according to The Columbus Dispatch. The district has also informed the Hilliard Police Department and made a referral to the Ohio State Board of Education’s office of professional conduct.

NewsForce247 is not naming the teacher. The Columbus Dispatch reported that it is not naming the teacher because he had not been charged with a crime as of early afternoon Friday, Nov. 13, and these allegations have not been tested in court. The allegations, as the district described them, involve one student.

Even so, the district told families it wants “to ensure that no other students may have been impacted and that anyone with relevant information has an opportunity to share it with us,” according to the letter quoted by The Columbus Dispatch. Families with information are being encouraged to come forward to the district.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. Every student deserves to attend school in an environment where they feel safe, supported and respected,” the district’s letter said, as reported by The Columbus Dispatch. “We are deeply concerned by these allegations and recognize the importance of ensuring that students feel comfortable speaking up when something does not feel right.”

The letter said the district recognizes “that news of this nature can raise questions and concerns among students, families and our broader community,” according to The Columbus Dispatch, and added: “We want to be transparent about the steps we are taking while also respecting the privacy of the student involved and the integrity of the investigation.”

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on

What is confirmed comes from the district’s own letter to families, as reported by The Columbus Dispatch: an independent investigation was initiated, the teacher was placed on leave immediately, his resignation was requested and submitted, Hilliard police were informed, and a referral was made to the state board’s office of professional conduct. What is not yet known includes the nature and content of the alleged communications, whether Hilliard police will open a criminal investigation, and whether the state board will take any action on the teacher’s license. No charges had been filed as of early Friday afternoon, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

School districts across central Ohio have faced difficult personnel and funding decisions this fall. In Pickerington, the school board suspended all non-varsity sports after a levy fell short, while Delaware City Schools is asking residents for input on a long-range plan that tackles growth and major repairs. The Hilliard case is different in kind — it is about student safety and trust, not budgets — but it lands in the same season of hard questions for suburban districts.

For Hilliard Memorial families, the immediate questions are practical ones: who is teaching the class now, what support is available to students, and where concerns should be directed. The district’s letter did not name a substitute arrangement in the portions reported by The Columbus Dispatch, and the district has not announced a public meeting on the matter.

The referral to the Ohio State Board of Education matters because the board’s office of professional conduct is the body that reviews allegations involving licensed educators. A resignation does not end that review: the office can still examine whether the conduct described in a referral warrants action affecting an educator’s license, a process that operates separately from any decision Hilliard police make about criminal charges.

Hilliard Memorial Middle School serves families on the city’s northwest side, and the district’s letter reached households across the school community on Thursday. By Friday, the story was among the most closely watched in the district this school year, with parents trading the letter in school and neighborhood groups and waiting for the district’s next update.

What happens next runs on two tracks. The Hilliard Police Department will decide whether the information referred by the district warrants a criminal investigation, and the Ohio State Board of Education’s office of professional conduct will review the referral under its own process, which can affect an educator’s license. NewsForce247 will update this story if either agency announces a decision.

Photo: Sixflashphoto, CC BY-SA