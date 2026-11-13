Downtown Zanesville from Putnam Hill Park. Photo: Thesteeleisreal, CC BY-SA 4.0

The Village of South Zanesville has been approved for a state loan to design a major upgrade of its water system, according to a report in the Zanesville Times Recorder on Muskingum County news to start the week.

South Zanesville will receive a loan of $200,700 at 4.72 percent interest for five years, the Zanesville Times Recorder reported. The money is for the design of 21,000 feet of waterlines, upgrades to a pressure regulating station, improvements to the Clay Street storage tank, and a new pump station.

The work is aimed at replacing aging waterlines and improving how the village system operates, according to the report. Design is the step that comes before construction: it sets the routes, sizes, and specifications that a later build would follow, and it is often the piece a small community must finish before it can seek construction funding.

For South Zanesville residents, waterline work is not abstract. Older lines are the ones most likely to leak, lose pressure, or fail, and a pump station and storage tank are central to keeping water moving reliably through the system on ordinary days as well as during high demand.

The loan was reported alongside other Muskingum County items this week, including an Ohio Department of Transportation closure of Ohio 340 from Ohio 284 to Prouty Road from Nov. 11 to Nov. 25 for culvert work, according to the Zanesville Times Recorder.

What happens next is the design work itself, which will define the scope and cost of the eventual construction phase for the 21,000 feet of waterlines, the pressure regulating station, the Clay Street tank, and the new pump station in South Zanesville.

Village water systems across Ohio face the same sequence South Zanesville is now in: design first, then a construction phase that usually requires its own funding package. Finishing the design for the waterlines, the pressure regulating station, the Clay Street storage tank, and the pump station puts the village in a position to price that construction honestly, rather than estimating it from aging maps and records.

Photo: Thesteeleisreal, CC BY-SA 4.0