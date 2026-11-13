A home in Toledo's Old West End. Photo: Abgwin, CC BY-SA 4.0

Toledo-area homebuyers have more homes to choose from than they did a year ago, but the homes that are for sale are taking longer to sell, according to a Realtor.com market report on October 2026 activity in the Toledo metro area.

The Toledo metro ended the month with 1,267 active listings, up 9.7 percent from a year ago — a faster increase than the national year-over-year gain of 7.4 percent, Realtor.com reported. The median list price stood at $214,900, well below the national median of $415,000, keeping Toledo among the more accessible metro markets in the country.

Fresh supply told a different story. Roughly 672 homes newly came onto the market during the month, a decline of about 10.2 percent from a year earlier — a steeper drop than the national decline of 7.5 percent, according to Realtor.com. In other words, the overall pool grew even as the flow of brand-new listings thinned.

Homes are also spending more time on the market. The median Toledo home spent 41 days on the market last month, up about 15.5 percent from a year earlier, Realtor.com reported. Nationally, the median was 63 days and was nearly flat, rising only about 0.8 percent.

For a Toledo seller, that combination — more competing listings, fewer fresh ones, and a longer wait — changes the conversation at the kitchen table. A price that might have drawn quick offers in a tighter market may now need to account for buyers who can afford to look at several similar homes, compare them, and take more time before deciding.

For buyers, the report describes a market with more breathing room, but not an unlimited one. With the median list price near $215,000, Toledo remains far below the national median, and a thinner pipeline of new listings means a well-priced home in a sought-after neighborhood can still move — it is simply sharing attention with a larger overall inventory.

The Toledo numbers also arrive in a month when housing is part of several local conversations at once, from neighborhood development proposals discussed after the Nov. 3 election to new supportive-housing construction downtown. Readers can follow related Northwest Ohio coverage in our stories on UToledo’s Swan Creek restoration funding and UToledo’s holiday giving drives for Northwest Ohio families.

What we know — and what we are still waiting on. What is confirmed is Realtor.com’s October snapshot: 1,267 active listings, a $214,900 median list price, about 672 new listings, and a median of 41 days on the market. What the monthly snapshot does not by itself show is how November’s showing traffic, mortgage rates, or holiday-season decisions will change those numbers.

Realtor.com noted that its prior-year comparison for Toledo list prices is not reliable for this month, a caution worth keeping in mind before reading too much into any single month-to-month price move. The inventory, new-listing, and days-on-market comparisons are the clearer signals in this report.

What happens next is the November market read, which will show whether the larger pool of listings carries into the slower winter season or whether sellers pull back until spring. In the meantime, Toledo buyers and sellers are working with the same basic facts: more choice, more time, and a median price that remains well under the national figure.

Put the October figures side by side and the Toledo picture becomes clearer. Active listings: 1,267, up 9.7 percent. New listings: about 672, down about 10.2 percent. Median list price: $214,900, compared with a $415,000 national median. Median days on market: 41 in Toledo, compared with 63 nationally, according to Realtor.com.

A list price is an asking price, not a final sale price, and that distinction matters when reading a median like $214,900. It tells readers where sellers are starting the conversation in Toledo, not what every home ultimately sells for. Even with that caution, the gap between Toledo’s median ask and the national median ask — about $200,000 — is the central affordability fact in the report.

The days-on-market figure carries a similar caution. A median of 41 days means half of the homes in the count moved faster than that and half took longer. It does not mean every Toledo home waits 41 days, and a single month, especially one that leads into the holiday and winter season, should be read as a snapshot rather than a forecast.

Photo: Abgwin, CC BY-SA 4.0