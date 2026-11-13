Downtown Columbus from the Scioto Greenway. Photo: Sixflashphoto, CC BY-SA 4.0

Columbus police have arrested a 21-year-old Southeast Side man on a murder charge in the Nov. 11 shooting that killed Dereon Williams, 18, according to a Columbus police news release and Franklin County court records reported by The Columbus Dispatch.

Julius Diyanni Cherry, 21, faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting on the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane, near Rosebriar Lane, The Columbus Dispatch reported. As of the morning of Friday, Nov. 13, Cherry remained in the Franklin County jail awaiting arraignment, according to the Dispatch report.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and found Williams with a gunshot wound, police said in the release cited by The Columbus Dispatch. Medics took Williams to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he died at about 9:30 p.m., police said.

The arrest closes the first public chapter of a case that began with an evening call for help in a residential part of the Southeast Side. Police have not, in the information released so far, described a motive, said how Cherry was identified, or said whether anyone else is being sought in connection with the shooting.

What we know — and what we are still waiting on. The confirmed facts and the open questions in this case are worth separating, because early reports in a homicide investigation are often limited to what officers can verify in the first hours.

What is confirmed, from Columbus police through The Columbus Dispatch, is the location and timing of the response, Williams’s age and where he died, Cherry’s identity and age, the murder charge, and that Cherry was still in jail on the morning of Nov. 13 awaiting arraignment. What has not been released includes a motive, any relationship between the two men, and the detailed circumstances officers say led to the gunfire.

Cases like this one typically move next into Franklin County Municipal Court for arraignment and a bond decision, and then, if a grand jury returns an indictment, into Franklin County Common Pleas Court. A charge is an allegation, and Cherry is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty in court.

For neighbors on and around Rabbit Hill Lane, the immediate questions are practical ones: whether police will release more information about what happened that evening, and whether investigators are asking for additional witnesses, doorbell video or other recordings from the area around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730, or to provide an anonymous tip to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477, according to the police release reported by The Columbus Dispatch.

The shooting is one of the cases Columbus officers and city leaders point to when they discuss the work of responding to gun violence neighborhood by neighborhood — work that also plays out in public debates at City Hall, from public-safety staffing to community programs. Readers following that broader conversation can also read our earlier coverage of the Columbus firefighters union’s endorsement in the mayor’s race and of Columbus’s five-day Celebrate Kindness campaign this week.

What happens next is Cherry’s arraignment, where a judge will address bond and future court dates, and any additional release Columbus police choose to make as the homicide investigation continues. NewsForce247 will update this story if police or court records add confirmed information about the case.

The timeline, as police and The Columbus Dispatch have reported it so far, is compact. Officers were called to Rabbit Hill Lane at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Williams was found wounded, taken by medics to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, and died there at about 9:30 p.m. By the morning of Friday, Nov. 13, police had announced an arrest, and Cherry was in the Franklin County jail awaiting arraignment.

That timeline matters because it shows how much of the public record is still to come. The initial police release establishes the response and the outcome for the victim. Court filings at arraignment and beyond are where a charging document, a bond amount, and the next hearing dates normally enter the record — documents that will either support or narrow the account investigators have given so far.

Until those filings appear, NewsForce247 is not describing a motive, a weapon beyond the reported gunshot wound, or any connection between Cherry and Williams, because none of that has been confirmed by Columbus police or by court records in the reporting available for this story. Reporting those details before they are confirmed would risk getting a homicide case wrong for the families and neighbors most affected by it.

Photo: Sixflashphoto, CC BY-SA 4.0