Rain-swollen river and fall foliage in Ohio on a cloudy day. Photo: Nheyob, CC BY-SA 4.0

Ohio spends the rest of Friday, November 13, under clouds with a chilly north wind, and the National Weather Service says the bigger change arrives tonight in the northeast, where rain turns to a rain and snow mix. No watches or warnings are in effect for Ohio land areas, and highs today hold in the low to upper 40s statewide.

In northwest Ohio, Toledo has a chance of light rain near 41, Defiance a slight chance of showers near 43, and Findlay and Lima stay mostly cloudy near 40 to 41. North-central Ohio is wetter: Mansfield has light rain likely, a 58 percent chance and a high near 40, and Sandusky has rain, a 60 percent chance and a high near 43 — wet roads are the main travel concern there.

Northeast Ohio stays mostly cloudy this afternoon, with Cleveland near 44 and a chance of light rain on a north wind around 13 mph, Akron near 42 with a chance of light rain, and Youngstown near 42 with a slight chance. Central Ohio follows the same gray pattern: Columbus is cloudy, then has a chance of light rain, with a high near 45, a 44 percent precipitation chance and a north wind of 8 to 12 mph.

The southwest and southeast are mildest, though no warmer than the upper 40s. Cincinnati and Dayton have a chance of light rain, with highs near 47 and 46, and Wilmington is cloudy near 44. Athens is mostly cloudy near 47, Portsmouth near 48 and Marietta partly cloudy near 49, with rain chances of about 20 to 30 percent.

Tonight is the period to watch in the northeast and north-central counties. Akron has rain and snow, a 94 percent chance and a low near 34; Youngstown has rain and snow likely, a 59 percent chance and a low near 32; and Mansfield has rain and snow likely with a low near 30. Cleveland keeps light rain, a 77 percent chance and a low near 39. Elsewhere, lows fall to about 28 in Athens, 30 in Toledo and Dayton, 31 in Cincinnati and 32 in Columbus.

Saturday splits Ohio in two. Most of the state turns mostly sunny, with highs near 45 in Columbus and Toledo, 47 in Dayton and 48 in Cincinnati. The northeast stays unsettled: Cleveland has light rain likely near 47, Akron and Youngstown have rain and snow with highs of 43 and 45, and Mansfield has a slight chance of light snow before turning mostly sunny near 41. Northeast drivers should allow extra time for wet roads and a wintry mix.

Sunday is mostly cloudy in many areas with highs in the middle to upper 40s, while rain chances linger in the northeast. Sunshine then takes over Monday through Wednesday, with highs climbing from the upper 40s and low 50s into the middle and upper 50s Wednesday, and Thursday turns partly cloudy near 57 in Toledo, 59 in Columbus and 61 to 62 in the south. Keep the heavier coat handy through the weekend, and an umbrella close in the north.

Photo: Nheyob, CC BY-SA 4.0