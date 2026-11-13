The Toledo Walleye on home ice at the Huntington Center in Toledo. Photo: Joel Washing, CC BY 2.0

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Walleye carry a three-game winning streak into a three-game, three-city road weekend, opening Friday night, November 13, at Wheeling before stops at Fort Wayne on Saturday and Indianapolis on Sunday, according to the team’s weekly release.

The Walleye enter the trip 6-2-0-0 and in second place in the ECHL’s Central Division, the team reports. Friday’s game at Wheeling starts at 7:10 p.m., Saturday’s at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m., and Sunday’s at Indianapolis at 4 p.m., with radio coverage on 1230 Fox Sports Radio and streaming on FloSports, according to the release.

Toledo earned the streak the hard way last week, winning all three of its games. The Walleye beat the Kalamazoo Wings 3-2 on Wednesday, with Quinn Preston and Kyle Gaffney each recording a goal and an assist, Brandon Hawkins scoring, and Mitch Lewandowski adding two assists, the team reports.

Two nights later Toledo returned to Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center and won again, 4-3, behind Nick Nardecchia’s second game-winning goal of the year, according to the release. The week closed at home, where the Walleye beat the Fort Wayne Komets 6-4 at the Huntington Center, with Reilly Funk opening the scoring 4:05 into the first period, the team reports.

Friday’s opener carries a matchup edge Toledo will try to use: Wheeling’s penalty kill was running at 69.6 percent, ranked 30th, entering Sunday, according to the Walleye release. A power play that converts early could quiet a road building the Walleye visit only on this trip.

The trip is also a tour of the division itself — the Walleye’s own release bills the weekend as a set of in-division stops, the kind of swing that can reorder the Central standings by Sunday night. Toledo has already shown it can win both styles this month, grinding out a 3-2 road win at Kalamazoo and outscoring Fort Wayne 6-4 at home, according to the release.

What happens next is a standings test in miniature: three division opponents in three nights, in three buildings. The Walleye return home after Sunday’s game in Indianapolis, carrying whatever this weekend does to a 6-2 start that has them chasing first place in the Central.

Photo: Joel Washing, CC BY 2.0