The Dayton Art Institute in Grafton Hill. Photo: Warren LeMay, CC BY-SA

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Art Institute throws its doors open for free this Saturday and Sunday, November 14 and 15, for the final Art for All weekend of 2026 — two days when every gallery, including the special exhibitions, costs nothing to walk into, the museum announced.

The museum, at 456 Belmonte Park North in the Grafton Hill historic district, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. On Saturday, guests can also catch a special performance by the Bach Society of Dayton at 1 p.m. in the museum’s Great Hall, according to the Dayton Art Institute.

The timing is deliberate. The museum says the Art for All dates were chosen to coincide with highlights of its exhibition schedule, and this weekend’s lineup is stacked: Wall Power! Spectacular Quilts from the American Folk Art Museum and Power of Remembrance: AIDS Memorial Quilt Panels, both running since October 17; Captivating Clay: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection; Exploring Feminism; and Looking for Japan: Early Japanese Photography, which closes November 29.

The weekend also marks an opening: Good Book: Bible Stories from the Collection debuts Saturday, November 14, and runs through February 14, 2027. Visitors who come for the free days will be among the first to see it.

Art for All runs three weekends a year — the 2026 editions were in March and August, with November’s the last — and the museum, through its announcement carried by Dayton937, says the weekends serve its mission of keeping art accessible to everyone in the Miami Valley and beyond. Visitors can also take 15% off new and renewing museum memberships during the weekend, excluding Jefferson Patterson Society memberships.

Regular admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, active military and groups, so the free weekend is a genuine saving for families. The Art for All days are presented by sponsors Steve and Kate Hone, with additional support from Karen and Eric Spina and LexisNexis Cares, and financial assistance from the Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trust through Fifth Third Bank. Details are at daytonartinstitute.org or by calling 937-223-4278.

What happens next: doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Arrive early for the quilts, stay for the Bach Society at 1 p.m., and be among the first through Good Book — all of it free, for this weekend only.

Photo: Warren LeMay, CC BY-SA