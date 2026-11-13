Columbus Stretches World Kindness Day Into Five Days of Meals, Grants and Giving

The Columbus skyline along the Scioto River.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — World Kindness Day falls on Friday, November 13, but Columbus is not stopping at one day. The Columbus Foundation’s Center for HumanKindness launched its fourth annual Celebrate Kindness campaign on Friday, stretching the observance across five days of free meals, giveaways and surprise grants for local nonprofits, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The campaign opened on World Kindness Day itself with a series of short video reels featuring community members talking about what kindness means to them, shared through the Center for HumanKindness’ Facebook and Instagram pages, the Dispatch reported. It is the fourth year the foundation has built a multi-day celebration around the date.

Saturday, November 14, is the campaign’s most hands-on day. The Center will serve free meals or doughnuts at eight YMCA locations across Franklin County, with local food businesses doing the cooking. Donna’s Delicious Dozen will serve from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Reynoldsburg YMCA, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Gahanna, 1 to 2 p.m. in Hilliard and 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Grove City, according to the schedule reported by the Columbus Dispatch.

Flavor 91 Bistro will serve from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Whitehall YMCA and from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Ward YMCA in Columbus, while Tortilla Street Food covers the Hilltop YMCA from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the North YMCA from 2:30 to 4 p.m., the Dispatch reported. Anyone can walk in — the meals are simply a chance to eat with neighbors.

On Sunday, November 15, the Center opens its “swag closet” to the community through a virtual free store, where visitors can pick one free kindness-themed item to be mailed to their home while supplies last, according to the Columbus Dispatch. The link will not be posted until that day at columbusfoundation.org/celebrate-kindness.

Monday, November 16, brings the campaign’s biggest announcement: seven surprise grants to school-serving organizations. The Center will name the recipients that day and share the stories of the educators who nominated them, the Dispatch reported. The grants put foundation money directly into organizations that work with Columbus-area students every day.

The week wraps up on Tuesday, November 17, when the Center shares photos from the five days and highlights local nonprofits. The final day also promotes the foundation’s Gifts of Kindness program and invites residents to nominate a favorite nonprofit to receive a $50 grant, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The Center for HumanKindness sits inside The Columbus Foundation, one of the largest community foundations in the country, and its premise is straightforward: kindness is a civic habit that can be practiced on purpose, not just felt. A five-day campaign built around free food, small gifts and surprise funding is designed to make that habit visible all over Franklin County at once.

Central Ohio has seen the same impulse in smaller settings this month. In Lancaster, firefighters set a Fill the Boot record, raising $28,436 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and in Zanesville, a campus blanket drive is collecting through November 30 to keep local families warm this winter. This weekend in Delaware, downtown turns into a small-town festival set for a Gilmore Girls weekend — a different flavor of the same community-first energy.

What happens next is the calendar itself: free meals at the eight YMCA locations on Saturday, the swag closet opening Sunday, the seven school grants announced Monday and the nonprofit spotlight and $50 grant nominations closing the campaign on Tuesday. Full schedules and links are posted at columbusfoundation.org/celebrate-kindness.