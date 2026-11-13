A walleye, the Lake Erie sport fish the new R/V Walleye is named for (file photo). (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

SANDUSKY — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has christened the R/V Walleye, a new 55-foot research vessel that will spend its working life counting, netting and studying the fish that make Lake Erie the Walleye Capital of the World. The christening took place on October 30 at the Sandusky Fisheries Research Station in downtown Sandusky, the agency announced, and the boat will make its first work voyage in the spring.

The aluminum-hull vessel replaces the R/V Explorer, which had served the Sandusky station since 2001. After a quarter-century of surveys, the Explorer is giving way to a boat the division says is more stable and maneuverable in Lake Erie’s rough conditions, with less noise and vibration for the biologists working aboard — a practical advantage when crews are hauling nets and listening for fish with acoustic gear in choppy western basin water.

Construction of the Walleye began in 2024 at Andersen Boat Works in Douglas, Michigan, according to the ODNR announcement carried by The Outdoor Wire. The vessel carries twin diesel engines, equipment for handling trawls and gill nets, navigation and sonar systems, and covered space for research work. The Beacon, in a feature on the new boat published this week, reported that the project was funded through Governor Mike DeWine’s capital budget — a distinctive funding source for the Division of Wildlife, whose work is usually supported by license dollars and federal sport-fish restoration funds.

The Walleye’s daily work will be unglamorous and essential. Lake Erie Fisheries Program Administrator Travis Hartman told The Beacon the vessel will be used mostly as a trawling vessel, dragging nets that sample young fish and forage. Crews will also set gill nets and run hydroacoustic surveys, using sonar to estimate fish abundance through the water column. Together, those methods track how many fish are in the lake, how fast they are growing, how old they are, what they are eating and how healthy the population is.

That data does not stay in Sandusky. The division’s trawl, gill-net and acoustic surveys feed the interagency management of Lake Erie sport fish, shared with neighboring states and Ontario, and they help set the annual sustainable harvest levels for walleye and yellow perch — the quotas that shape fishing regulations, charter seasons and the expectations of thousands of anglers who launch from Marblehead, Port Clinton and Sandusky each year. When the survey numbers move, bag limits and seasons move with them.

The Sandusky station’s survey work stretches back generations, and the Explorer’s 25 seasons covered a remarkable run for the lake — walleye hatches that rebuilt the fishery into one of the best in North America, alongside yellow perch swings that forced careful quota decisions in lean years. A research vessel is, in effect, the lake’s accounting system: every trawl tow and sonar pass becomes part of the record that regulators, charter captains and weekend anglers all depend on, whether they ever see the boat or not.

Biologist Supervisor Eric Weimer and his staff, including Captain Jim McFee, will crew the Walleye, The Beacon reported. Their station is one of the workhorses of Ohio fisheries science: the western basin it surveys is the spawning and nursery heart of Lake Erie’s walleye population, and the strength of each year’s hatch — measured first from boats like this one — is the single best predictor of fishing quality several seasons later.

The timing of the christening was deliberate. With the survey season winding down, the division will place the Walleye in winter marina storage, The Beacon reported, and the boat will make its maiden work voyage in the spring, when the western basin survey calendar begins again and the year’s first young-of-the-year fish need counting. The Explorer’s retirement and the Walleye’s arrival amount to a generational handoff: the boat that measured Lake Erie’s celebrated walleye recovery through the 2000s and 2010s is replaced by the boat expected to measure what comes next.

Northwest Ohio’s waterways have drawn steady investment attention this fall, from the new research vessel at Sandusky to nearly $900,000 awarded to finish the Swan Creek restoration in Toledo. Both projects rest on the same idea: the region’s lakes and streams are economic assets, and keeping them healthy takes measurement, maintenance and money.

What happens next is a quiet winter of preparation — outfitting, training and storage — followed by the spring launch. Anglers will not see the Walleye at the dock for long. By the time the 2027 fishing season opens, its survey data will already be part of the calculations behind the walleye and yellow perch harvest levels Ohio helps set for the lake.