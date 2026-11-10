Dayton Flyers Look to Bounce Back as Siena Visits UD Arena Tonight

UD Arena in Dayton. The Flyers host Siena tonight at 7 p.m. after an overtime loss to Northern Illinois.

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Flyers return to UD Arena tonight looking to shake off an overtime loss, hosting the Siena Saints at 7 p.m. in a non-conference game that airs on ESPN+. Both teams are 1-1, and they arrive in opposite moods: Dayton fell 81-76 in overtime to Northern Illinois on Saturday, while Siena beat Princeton 82-68 for its first win of the season, according to BVM Sports’ preview, compiled from Siena Athletics.

Siena’s win had a headline performance. Freshman Tim Ibukunoluwa went 12-for-12 from the field, scoring 30 points and grabbing 12 rebounds against Princeton, according to BVM Sports. The Saints are in their first season under head coach Nevada Smith, who took over a program that won the MAAC Tournament championship last season; Siena was picked third in the MAAC preseason poll with two first-place votes, according to 247Sports’ Dayton preview.

Dayton’s task is to protect one of the sport’s strongest home floors. The Flyers have sold out their last 96 home games, according to BVM Sports, and they were picked third in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll after a 25-win season and an NIT quarterfinal appearance. Tonight’s game is also a rebound spot in the schedule: 247Sports noted the Flyers host Siena after the disappointing Northern Illinois loss, with a trip to Cincinnati on deck this weekend.

The early numbers frame the matchup. Through two games, Dayton is averaging 82.5 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting while allowing 69.5 points on 37.2 percent shooting, according to Pick Dawgz’s matchup preview. Siena is averaging 78.5 points per game and allowing 74, the same preview reported. Dayton opened its season with a win over NJIT before the Northern Illinois loss, while Siena rebounded from a loss to Bryant by beating Princeton, according to Pick Dawgz.

The building itself carries history for the visitors. Siena earned two of its NCAA Tournament wins at UD Arena, including its famous 2009 upset of Ohio State, according to BVM Sports. The Saints have won 4 of 18 games played in Ohio, and Dayton leads the all-time series between the programs 1-0.

This is a preview, not a result: the game had not been played at publication time. What happens next is tonight’s 7 p.m. tip at UD Arena on ESPN+ — and then Dayton’s road game at Cincinnati on Saturday, while Siena returns home to face Brown, according to the schedules in BVM Sports’ and 247Sports’ previews.