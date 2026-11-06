Brown County Backs Republicans in Unofficial Results, Certification Due Nov. 24

The Brown County Courthouse in Georgetown. The county's unofficial November 3 results head to the official canvass November 8-18, with certification due by November 24.

GEORGETOWN — Brown County voters backed Republican candidates in every statewide race and voted yes on State Issue 3 by wide margins in the Nov. 3 general election, according to the Brown County Board of Elections’ unofficial canvass. The board reported 15,129 ballots cast from 28,907 registered voters — a turnout of 52.34% — with all 33 precincts reporting. All results in this article are unofficial until the board completes its official canvass and certifies them.

In the governor’s race, Brown County gave Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley 10,196 votes, 68.02%, to 4,104 votes, 27.38%, for Amy Acton and David Pepper, according to the board of elections. In the U.S. Senate race, Jon Husted received 10,189 votes, 68.05%, in the county to Sherrod Brown’s 3,791, 25.32%, the board reported. State Issue 3, the photo-ID constitutional amendment, passed in Brown County with 12,128 yes votes, 82.02%, to 2,658 no votes.

Republicans carried the remaining statewide offices in the county by similar margins, according to the board of elections: Keith Faber took 74.75% for attorney general, Frank LaRose 75.12% for auditor, Robert Sprague 71.53% for secretary of state and Jay Edwards 74.18% for treasurer. In the two Supreme Court races, Daniel R. Hawkins received 74.31% and Colleen O’Donnell 73.80% of the Brown County vote, the board reported.

Down the ballot, U.S. Rep. David J. Taylor carried the county with 75.19% in the 2nd Congressional District, and state Reps. Adam C. Bird and Justin Pizzulli each took about 74% in their districts, according to the board of elections. No contested county race appears in the board’s summary: Commissioner Frank Fussnecker, Auditor Jill Hall and Coroner Steven A. Battaglia each ran unopposed and were elected in the unofficial count. Among local issues, Mount Orab voters renewed a 2-mill fire levy and Russellville voters renewed ambulance and fire levies, while a Ripley road levy and a Green Township fire and EMS levy fell short in the unofficial results, the board reported.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on

What we know: the board of elections’ unofficial summary, posted the night of Nov. 3, covers all 33 precincts and shows how Brown County voted in every statewide, district and county race on its ballot. What we’re still waiting on: the board’s summary does not publish provisional-ballot or outstanding military and overseas ballot counts, so the unofficial totals can still shift during the canvass, and the summary as posted lists no result for the county disabilities levy discussed during the campaign — NewsForce247 is not reporting an outcome for it until the board posts one.

What happens next follows the Ohio Secretary of State’s Directive 2026-48 for the canvass and certification of the Nov. 3 election. Voters who need to cure a deficiency in an absentee or provisional ballot have until Saturday, Nov. 7, and the official canvass may begin no earlier than Sunday, Nov. 8 and no later than Wednesday, Nov. 18, according to the directive. The board must complete the canvass and certify Brown County’s results no later than Tuesday, Nov. 24, the 21st day after the election.