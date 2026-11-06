Belmont County Unofficial Results Head to Canvass Before Nov. 24 Certification

The Belmont County Courthouse in St. Clairsville. The county's unofficial November 3 results head to the official canvass November 8-18, with certification due by November 24.

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Belmont County voters backed Republicans in the statewide races on their ballots even as Democrats won most of those contests statewide, according to unofficial Nov. 3, 2026, results reported by the Belmont County Board of Elections and the Ohio Secretary of State. All county results remain unofficial until the board certifies them.

A total of 22,332 ballots were counted in Belmont County, a turnout of 52.73 percent — 12,322 on Election Day and 10,010 in advance, in person or by mail — according to results posted by the Belmont County Board of Elections and reported by Barnesville Area News. Associated Press tallies showed 67 of 69 precincts reporting.

In the governor’s race, Belmont County favored Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, 13,416 votes to Democrat Amy Acton’s 7,544, according to the Associated Press county tally, while Acton won statewide. For U.S. Senate, the county gave Republican Jon Husted 13,263 votes, Democrat Sherrod Brown 7,479 votes, Libertarian William Redpath 796 votes and independent Greg Levy 466 votes, according to the Associated Press. Brown won the seat statewide.

For secretary of state, Belmont County gave Republican Robert Sprague 13,808 votes, Democrat Allison Russo 7,439 votes and Libertarian Tom Pruss 587 votes, according to the Associated Press county tally, while Russo won statewide. On statewide Issue 3, the amendment to require photo identification to vote, Belmont County voted yes by 17,265 to 4,578, according to the Associated Press, and the measure passed statewide.

Locally, Republican Dominic DeFelice won the open county commissioner seat over Democrat Franklin Shaffer Jr., 14,268 votes to 7,630, according to unofficial totals reported by Barnesville Area News from the Board of Elections results. He succeeds Jerry Echemann, who did not seek re-election, and Barnesville Area News reported the county’s other offices were uncontested. In the county’s portion of the 95th House District, Republican Ty Moore beat Democrat Paul Cameron, 7,429 to 3,306. Two countywide renewal levies passed: 911 by 15,280 to 6,267 and senior services by 15,576 to 6,090.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on: These are unofficial totals only. The board has not published a Belmont County count of provisional ballots still under review or ballots awaiting cures, and no verifiable county breakdown was available for attorney general, auditor, treasurer or the two Supreme Court seats. Statewide, unofficial results showed Democrat John Kulewicz winning attorney general, Republican Frank LaRose auditor, Democrat Seth Walsh treasurer, and Justice Jennifer Brunner and Judge Marilyn Zayas winning the Supreme Court seats.

What happens next is set by Secretary of State Directive 2026-48, the Secretary of State’s office said Nov. 3. Voters who must provide identification or correct an absentee deficiency have through Saturday, Nov. 7 to do so, and eligible military and overseas ballots received in that period are also counted. The board must begin its official canvass between Sunday, Nov. 8 and Wednesday, Nov. 18, and must certify Belmont County’s results no later than Tuesday, Nov. 24, before the Secretary of State’s final statewide certification.