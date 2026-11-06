Auglaize County Backed Republicans as Its Election Results Head to Canvass

The Auglaize County Courthouse in Wapakoneta, where the county board of elections will canvass and certify the November 3 results by November 24.

WAPAKONETA, Ohio — Auglaize County voters backed Republican candidates across the statewide ballot in the November 3 general election, even as Democrats won most of those same races statewide, according to unofficial results reported by the Auglaize County Board of Elections through the Ohio Secretary of State. The county had 31,951 registered voters, and more than 19,200 votes were counted in its U.S. Senate contest — turnout of roughly six in ten registered voters before provisional ballots are added. Results were in from 41 of 42 precincts, and every figure remains unofficial until the canvass is complete.

In the governor’s race, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy carried Auglaize County with 14,106 votes to 4,244 for Democrat Amy Acton, who won the office statewide. The Senate contest followed the same pattern: Republican Jon Husted received 14,223 votes in the county to 3,950 for Democrat Sherrod Brown, with Libertarian William Redpath at 691 and independent Greg Levy at 379. Brown won the seat statewide, so Auglaize County will be represented by a senator its voters opposed by better than three to one.

For secretary of state, Republican Robert Sprague received 14,786 votes in Auglaize County to 3,841 for Democrat Allison Russo and 535 for Libertarian Tom Pruss, according to the unofficial results. Russo won that race statewide and will become Ohio’s chief elections officer in January. County-level unofficial figures for the attorney general, auditor and treasurer contests were still being compiled in the board’s full precinct reports; those were among the closest races in Ohio this year.

Auglaize County also gave one of Ohio’s strongest endorsements to State Issue 3, the constitutional amendment requiring photo identification to vote. It passed in the county with 16,331 yes votes to 2,828 no votes — about 85 percent in favor. Issue 3 writes Ohio’s existing photo ID rules into the constitution, so any future change would itself need voter approval.

Closer to home, voters in the New Knoxville school district approved that district’s tax levy with 65.8 percent of the vote, against 34.2 percent opposed, according to the unofficial results from the Auglaize County Board of Elections reported by the Minster Community Post. The board will certify local results like the levy to the affected districts once the official canvass is complete.

What happens next is set by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Directive 2026-48. Voters whose absentee or provisional ballots had a curable deficiency — including provisional voters who did not show valid photo ID — have through Saturday, November 7 to cure it at the board office, while bipartisan teams examine provisional ballots to determine which qualify to be counted.

The board may begin its official canvass as early as Sunday, November 8, and must begin no later than Wednesday, November 18, reviewing records, resolving discrepancies and counting every remaining eligible ballot. Under the directive, it must complete the canvass and certify its results no later than Tuesday, November 24. The Secretary of State’s office then reviews the county certifications before the final statewide certification.