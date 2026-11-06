Ashtabula County Backs Republicans at Home as Results Head Toward Certification

The Ashtabula County Courthouse in Jefferson, where the county board of elections will certify the Nov. 3 results later this month.

JEFFERSON, Ohio — Ashtabula County voters backed Republicans in the statewide races on their home turf in the Nov. 3 general election, even as Democrats won Ohio’s top offices statewide, according to the unofficial summary results posted by the Ashtabula County Board of Elections.

The board reported 33,439 ballots cast from 59,015 registered voters — turnout of 56.66% — with all 104 precincts reporting on election night. In the governor’s race, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Robert A. McColley carried the county with 16,531 votes (49.44%) to 14,375 (42.99%) for Democrats Amy Acton and David Pepper, with Libertarians Don Kissick and James L. Mills taking 1,577, according to the board’s unofficial summary.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Jon Husted led in Ashtabula County with 16,910 votes to 13,879 for Democrat Sherrod Brown in the Associated Press county count, though Brown won the seat statewide. Republican Keith Faber carried the county in the attorney general’s race with 18,538 votes (55.44%) to 13,590 (40.64%) for Democrat John J. Kulewicz, according to the board.

Down the ballot, State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur won a fourth term in Ohio’s 99th House District, defeating Democrat Louis Murphy 28,521 votes to 20,227 (58.51% to 41.49%) in the district-wide count reported by Chagrin Valley Today from the Ohio Secretary of State’s unofficial results — a rematch of their previous contest. U.S. Rep. David Joyce was also re-elected in the 14th Congressional District, which includes Ashtabula County.

Ashtabula’s split with the statewide outcome mirrors much of Ohio’s map this year: the county’s voters preferred the Republican statewide ticket at home while the Democratic ticket carried the state as a whole, a pattern NewsForce247’s second-pass county coverage has documented across the state this week.

All of these results remain unofficial. The county board of elections will complete its official canvass — reviewing provisional and late-arriving ballots that meet state deadlines — before certifying the results later this month, and only the certified figures are final. Voters can review the full precinct-by-precinct unofficial report on the Ashtabula County Board of Elections website.