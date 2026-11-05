Fremont Task Force Seizes 640 Grams of Cocaine in DEA-Backed Raids

Downtown Fremont in Sandusky County, where a drug task force operation seized about 640 grams of cocaine.

FREMONT, Ohio — The Sandusky County Drug Task Force, working with federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents, arrested a Fremont man after executing three search warrants and seizing about 640 grams of cocaine, U.S. currency and a loaded Glock pistol, the Fremont News-Messenger reported on Thursday, November 5. The occupant of 438 N. Wood Street, Christopher Henderson Jr., was arrested in the multi-agency operation, according to the News-Messenger.

Drug Task Force Deputy Commander Charlie Horne emphasized the size of the seizure to the Fremont News-Messenger. “That’s a lot of cocaine,” Horne told the Fremont News-Messenger. “In Ohio, a felony of the first degree is anything over 27 grams. A major drug offender is anything over 100 grams. This guy was a supplier to the Fremont area.” Sandusky County Prosecutor Beth Tischler agreed in comments reported by the News-Messenger: “That’s almost two-thirds of kilo of cocaine. That’s a lot,” Tischler told the Fremont News-Messenger.

The Wood Street search was the largest of the three, but it was not the only one, the News-Messenger reported. At a second address associated with Henderson, 188 Arch Street, investigators seized another 29 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to the News-Messenger. A third associated address, 519 S. Front Street, was also searched, and no evidence was recovered there, the News-Messenger reported.

Henderson was arrested on trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both first-degree felony charges, according to the Fremont News-Messenger. Horne told the News-Messenger that a third charge, having weapons under disability, is a third-degree felony and is indicative of a person having a previous drug record. The News-Messenger reported that Fremont Municipal Court records show multiple drug-related cases involving Henderson since 2023, and that the case is partially handled by the DEA, according to Horne.

Court records cited by the Fremont News-Messenger show bond was set at $200,000 for multiple felonies. Horne told the News-Messenger the bond was posted within hours and Henderson was released. That quick release, after a seizure Horne described to the News-Messenger as well above Ohio’s major-drug-offender threshold, is one reason the next steps in court — not the raid itself — will determine how long the case keeps Henderson off Fremont streets.

Working with the drug task force and the DEA on the operation were the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont Police Department, the News-Messenger reported. Multi-agency operations of this kind have become the task force’s pattern in Fremont this fall, bringing county, city and federal investigators together on the same warrants rather than leaving a supplier investigation to a single department.

The background matters because this is not an isolated seizure. In reporting on the task force’s levy renewal last month, the Fremont News-Messenger reported the task force had already seized 1,196 grams of cocaine, 127 grams of crack cocaine and 135 grams of fentanyl powder, along with 175 fentanyl pills, in 2026 before this latest operation, with 158 cases opened, 93 searches conducted and 25 people indicted. The 640 grams reported Thursday would add substantially to that cocaine total in a single operation.

The timeline in Fremont has been building for weeks. On October 21, the task force and partner agencies executed two search warrants at 1217 Croghan Street and 500 Bidwell Avenue, recovering suspected cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, firearms, a Glock switch and cash, the Fremont News-Messenger reported. In the same period, the News-Messenger reported, task force agents arrested two other men on first-degree cocaine trafficking charges after months-long investigations. Thursday’s announcement continues that sequence, with a larger single seizure and a suspect investigators describe as a supplier.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on

What is confirmed, from task force and prosecutor comments reported by the Fremont News-Messenger and from Fremont Municipal Court records cited by the News-Messenger, is the three addresses searched, the roughly 640 grams of cocaine, currency and loaded Glock recovered on North Wood Street, the 29 grams of crack cocaine and paraphernalia seized on Arch Street, the first-degree trafficking and possession charges, and the $200,000 bond that was posted within hours. What is still waiting is the laboratory confirmation behind any additional charges, whether a weapons-under-disability charge is filed, whether other arrests follow — Horne would not comment on that possibility to the News-Messenger — and what a grand jury decides.

For Fremont residents, the practical impact is twofold. A supplier-level seizure, if the allegations are proved, removes a large quantity of cocaine from local circulation at once, rather than in the smaller amounts typical of street-level arrests. At the same time, Horne’s warning to the Fremont News-Messenger that more charges depend on lab results is a reminder that a raid is the start of a prosecution, not its conclusion, and Henderson is presumed innocent unless and until the charges are proved in court.

What happens next is formal and consequential. Horne told the Fremont News-Messenger, “There will be a whole bunch of additional charges once we get our results back from the different labs.” The cases will be presented to the Sandusky County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for grand jury consideration, the News-Messenger reported. NewsForce247 will update this story when lab results, additional charges or a grand jury decision are announced by prosecutors or the task force.