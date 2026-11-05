Allen County Backs Ramaswamy, Husted at Home as Democrats Win Statewide

The Allen County Courthouse in Lima. Photo: WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA

Allen County voters backed the Republican statewide ticket at home on Nov. 3 even as Democrats won Ohio’s top races, according to Associated Press county results for the county, with 86 of Allen County’s 88 precincts reporting — 97.73 percent, an estimated 98 percent of the county’s vote counted. All results remain unofficial until the Allen County Board of Elections completes its canvass and certifies them.

In the governor’s race, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy carried Allen County with 22,004 votes to Democrat Amy Acton’s 11,485, with Libertarian Don Kissick at 1,741, according to the Associated Press. Statewide, the Associated Press called the race for Acton, who will succeed Gov. Mike DeWine in January.

In the special election for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat, Republican Jon Husted carried Allen County with 21,992 votes to Democrat Sherrod Brown’s 11,066, with Libertarian William Redpath at 1,337 and independent Greg Levy at 823, according to the Associated Press. Statewide, the Associated Press called the seat for Brown, returning him to the Senate to serve the remainder of the term that runs to January 2029.

The split is the story of Allen County’s 2026 election: a Lima-centered county that voted Republican by roughly two-to-one in both top races, on a night when Ohio as a whole chose Democrats for governor and senator. The county’s margins were among the stronger Republican showings in northwest Ohio, even as the statewide map went the other way.

None of those numbers is final yet. Under the Ohio Secretary of State’s canvass directive for the 2026 general election, boards of elections are working through the cure period for absentee and provisional ballots Nov. 4-7, conduct the official canvass Nov. 8-18, and certify results by Nov. 24. The Allen County Board of Elections, based in Lima, will post its official totals when the canvass is complete.

That certification is what happens next for every Allen County race on the Nov. 3 ballot, from the statewide contests above to the county and school issues decided the same night. Voters who cast a provisional ballot, or whose absentee ballot was flagged for a signature or identification issue, have until the close of the cure period to fix it with the board.

NewsForce247 is following the canvass in every Ohio county as part of its county-by-county Election 2026 coverage, and this article will be updated when Allen County’s certified totals are posted.

Photo: WeaponizingArchitecture, CC BY-SA