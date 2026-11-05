12,000 Lucas County Owners Get Delinquent Tax Letters as List Nears

The Toledo skyline from the Maumee River. Photo: MrJacon000, CC BY-SA

About 12,000 Lucas County property owners have been sent delinquent property tax letters, WTVG (13abc) reported, a mailing that lands just days before the county auditor publishes the official delinquent land tax list — the public record that puts an owner’s name, parcel, and unpaid balance in print. For owners who are behind, the letter is the warning; the list, set for publication on Thursday, Nov. 12, is the deadline that follows it.

The legal notice of the forthcoming list, published in the Toledo Legal News, states that the Lucas County Auditor will publish a list of delinquent lands on Nov. 12, 2026, as required by section 5721.03 of the Ohio Revised Code. The list will contain the name of the owner, the parcel number, and the total taxes, assessments, recoupment charges, penalties, and interest due and unpaid at settlement, according to the notice in the Toledo Legal News.

There is still a way off the list, and it is narrow. The Toledo Legal News notice states that the County Treasurer’s office will be open during normal business hours to accept payment of delinquent taxes, and that the names of any taxpayers who pay in full prior to seven days before publication will be removed from the list. Questions about paying delinquent taxes should be directed to the Lucas County Treasurer at 419-213-4305, according to the notice.

Ohio law also gives owners a structured alternative short of paying everything at once. Under section 5721.02 of the Revised Code, a taxpayer who enters into a delinquent tax contract under section 323.31 to pay the delinquent taxes in installments before the publication deadline may have their name stricken from the list or marked with an asterisk. For a homeowner who cannot produce the full balance on short notice, that installment contract is the difference between a public listing and a private payment plan.

The mailing does not arrive in a vacuum. Lucas County has been moving toward tougher collection of long-unpaid property taxes: The Columbus Dispatch reported earlier this year that Lucas County was planning its first tax lien sale since 2008, part of a statewide pattern in which Ohio counties have sold record levels of delinquent property tax debt to investors. County treasurers say the lien sales are a critical enforcement tool, and that in most cases the repeated letters warning owners of a looming sale spur them to settle their debt or enter a payment plan, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

That context matters for how to read the 12,000 letters reported by WTVG. A delinquent-tax mailing at this scale is both a collection step and a last call: owners who respond can pay, or enter a contract, before their names appear on a published list and before unpaid balances move further into the enforcement process. Owners who do not respond face a debt that keeps accruing penalties and interest, as the Toledo Legal News notice’s own list of charges makes clear.

Toledo City Council has spent the fall debating a different kind of enforcement — its decision to keep the Flock camera measure in committee — while county government works the tax rolls. And the human stakes of Toledo’s housing and property pressures showed up again this week in the lawsuit by eight Toledo residents over the October chemical release. Property taxes are quieter than either story, but for 12,000 households and landlords, they are the most immediate bill in the mailbox.

What we know — and what we’re still waiting on

What we know comes from WTVG’s report of the 12,000 letters and from the auditor’s legal notice in the Toledo Legal News: the list publishes Nov. 12, it will name owners and parcels with totals due, and payment in full ahead of the seven-days-before-publication mark removes a name. What we are still waiting on is the county’s own accounting of how much is owed in total across those parcels, how many owners respond before publication, and whether the planned tax lien sale moves forward on the schedule The Columbus Dispatch described.

What happens next is dated and concrete: the delinquent land list is published Nov. 12, 2026, in a newspaper of general circulation in Lucas County, per the Toledo Legal News notice. Owners who have received a letter and believe it is in error, or who want to pay or arrange installments, should contact the Lucas County Treasurer at 419-213-4305 during business hours rather than waiting for the printed list.

Photo: MrJacon000, CC BY-SA