Adams County Backs Ramaswamy, Husted at Home as Democrats Win Statewide

The Adams County Courthouse in West Union, Ohio. Photo: Aesopposea, CC BY-SA

Adams County voters backed Republicans at home in the Nov. 3 general election even as Ohio’s statewide unofficial results delivered the state’s top races to Democrats, with the county’s count now headed into the official canvass and certification by Nov. 24. In Adams County, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy received 6,102 votes to Democrat Amy Acton’s 2,292 in the governor’s race, according to Associated Press election results for Adams County, with 20 of the county’s 21 precincts reporting and an estimated 98 percent of the vote counted. Statewide, Acton won the governor’s race, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s unofficial results.

The Senate race at home followed the same pattern. Republican Jon Husted received 6,099 votes in Adams County to Democrat Sherrod Brown’s 2,123, with Libertarian William Redpath receiving 413 and independent Greg Levy 289, according to Associated Press election results for Adams County. Statewide, Brown won Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, and Ohio voters also passed State Issue 3, the photo ID constitutional amendment, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial statewide outcomes. All results remain unofficial until certification.

The Secretary of State’s live-results portal states that results are unofficial until the Secretary of State certifies them, with the official canvass completed approximately three weeks after the election. In its Nov. 3 release, “Secretary LaRose Outlines What Happens After the Polls Close,” the Secretary of State’s office said unofficial results are reported on election night, and the Secretary may release results only twice — on election night and after the official canvass.

In Adams County, the Board of Elections at 923 Sunrise Ave., Room 101, in West Union handles the canvass work, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s county boards directory, which lists the office’s hours as 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and its phone number as 937-544-2633. The bipartisan board administers the count for West Union, Peebles, Manchester, Seaman, and the townships in between.

Before the canvass, voters with ballot deficiencies get a chance to fix them. Each board of elections must be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the four calendar days immediately following Election Day to allow voters to cure deficiencies, under the Secretary of State’s canvass checklist for Directive 2026-48 — a cure period running Wednesday, Nov. 4 through Saturday, Nov. 7. Eligible military and overseas ballots arriving in the days after Election Day are also counted in the canvass.

The official canvass window runs Sunday, Nov. 8 through Wednesday, Nov. 18, under Directive 2026-48, with boards required to complete the canvass and certify results no later than Tuesday, Nov. 24, and report them to the Secretary of State. Recount applications are due five days after certification, under the directive.

What happens next in Adams County is procedural but consequential: the Board of Elections completes the cure period, conducts the official canvass, and certifies results by Nov. 24. Until certification, the county’s winners remain unofficial, and residents should rely only on the Board of Elections and the Secretary of State for final numbers.

Photo: Aesopposea, CC BY-SA