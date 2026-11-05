Lorain Murder Suspect Surrenders a Week After Fatal Pearl Avenue Shooting

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LORAIN, Ohio — The man wanted on a murder warrant in the Oct. 29 fatal shooting on Pearl Avenue in Lorain turned himself in to police on Thursday, Nov. 5, ending a week-long search. Josue R. Rodriguez was arrested on the outstanding warrant and booked into the Lorain County Jail, where he awaits his next court proceeding, according to Lorain Daily, which cited an emailed update from Lorain Police Capt. Jacob Morris. WKYC in Cleveland also reported the surrender, citing Lorain police.

Investigators are continuing work on the case, but no additional suspects are being sought, Morris said in the update reported by Lorain Daily. Thursday’s announcement did not include a court date or a bond amount, Lorain Daily reported.

The arrest stems from the shooting death of Dominic Berlingeri Jr., 41, who was found wounded in a parking lot at 2957 Pearl Ave. on the afternoon of Oct. 29. According to the Lorain Police Department’s original news release, as reported by Lorain Daily, officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:24 p.m. and found Berlingeri suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his left leg.

Life Care Ambulance took Berlingeri to Mercy Health — Lorain Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to Lorain Daily’s reporting of the police release.

Police said initial evidence suggested Rodriguez and Berlingeri had been involved in an altercation before the shooting, Lorain Daily reported. Investigators believe Rodriguez retrieved a firearm and, following another exchange between the two men, shot Berlingeri, according to the police account reported by Lorain Daily.

Rodriguez then fled east through an alley between East 29th and East 30th streets in a red 1996 Toyota Tercel, according to police, as reported by Lorain Daily. On Oct. 30, Lorain police issued a public notice seeking Rodriguez on a murder warrant, released photographs to help identify him, and warned the public at the time that he should be considered armed and dangerous, Lorain Daily previously reported.

The Lorain Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation, according to Lorain Daily. What happens next is a court proceeding for Rodriguez in Lorain County; police have not announced a date, and NewsForce247 will update this story if a hearing is scheduled or additional charges are filed.